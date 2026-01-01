Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogMarquis One

Marquis One

Miraclz by Danube, Arjan, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 1
Building
Developer
Marquis Developer
Total area
from 73 m² to 347 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 380 367 $from 4 116 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
30%
Post Handover Installment Period
30 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 7
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors28
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
73 – 90
380 367 – 452 226
5 013 – 5 183
3 bedrooms
347
1 428 917
4 116
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Embodiment of sophistication in the heart of Dubai. Marquis One is a residential tower in the developed district of Arjan in modern style. The complex offers four different view perspectives and features well-thought-out layouts for residents’ comfort. Key Features — Premium finishing is done in restrained cream and sandy shades with anthracite accents. Each residence is equipped with kitchens with built-in appliances, shower cabins, and Fabric Concept wardrobes. Options for designer furnishing are available. — Modern infrastructure includes a gym, a pool with a bar, jogging tracks, a children’s playground, a barbecue area, a library, and shared terraces for relaxation. — The exclusive One Exclusive Membership program provides access to private spaces: a spa salon with sauna, steam, and ice baths, a private fitness center, and a business lounge with a conference hall. Location Advantages The project is located in the central part of Arjan, one of Dubai’s fast-developing communities. A favorable location ensures convenient access to the city’s main transport highways. The trip to Dubai Marina and Downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall, Jumeirah Beach, and the famous Burj Khalifa will take 20–25 minutes. The road to Al Maktoum International Airport will last 25 minutes.

Location

View on map
Miraclz by Danube, Arjan, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Arjan

Dubai
Arjan is an actively developing neighborhood, which is part of the large Dubailand area. It has a developed infrastructure and convenient transportation. The community will suit both young professionals and families with children.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport650 m
School900 m
Shop1 km
Medical center1 km
Airport34 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Library
For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Terrace
Catalog