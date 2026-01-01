Description

Embodiment of sophistication in the heart of Dubai. Marquis One is a residential tower in the developed district of Arjan in modern style. The complex offers four different view perspectives and features well-thought-out layouts for residents’ comfort. Key Features — Premium finishing is done in restrained cream and sandy shades with anthracite accents. Each residence is equipped with kitchens with built-in appliances, shower cabins, and Fabric Concept wardrobes. Options for designer furnishing are available. — Modern infrastructure includes a gym, a pool with a bar, jogging tracks, a children’s playground, a barbecue area, a library, and shared terraces for relaxation. — The exclusive One Exclusive Membership program provides access to private spaces: a spa salon with sauna, steam, and ice baths, a private fitness center, and a business lounge with a conference hall. Location Advantages The project is located in the central part of Arjan, one of Dubai’s fast-developing communities. A favorable location ensures convenient access to the city’s main transport highways. The trip to Dubai Marina and Downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall, Jumeirah Beach, and the famous Burj Khalifa will take 20–25 minutes. The road to Al Maktoum International Airport will last 25 minutes.