Description

A contemporary residential tower in the dynamically developing Dubai South district. Marquis Horizon is a project that combines wave-like architecture with well-designed layouts and infrastructure for comfortable living. The complex offers one- and two-bedroom apartments ready for occupancy. Key Features — The collection of units is presented with full modern-style furnishing and a Smart Home system. Spacious balconies and natural light create a cozy atmosphere. — On-site amenities include an infinity pool, gym, padel tennis court, jogging track, barbecue area, multifunctional hall, lounge, and a rooftop terrace for relaxation and yoga. — Residents have access to concierge services with additional offerings and a separate parking area for guests. Location Advantages The club residence is located in the prestigious Dubai South community with well-developed transport connectivity. Expo 2020 and the Etihad Railway station can be reached in 10–15 minutes, Trump International Golf Club in 20 minutes. Palm Jebel Ali is 30 minutes away, while Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, Coca-Cola Arena, Museum of the Future, Dubai Marina, and Palm Jumeirah can be reached in 35–40 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport is located 18 minutes away.