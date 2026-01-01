Catalog
Marquis Horizon

228, Al Meezam Road, Madinat Al Maktoum, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Marquis Developer
Total area
from 62 m² to 93 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 285 909 $from 3 933 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
50%
Post Handover
30%
Post Handover Installment Period
30 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 6
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors12
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
62
285 909
4 580
2 bedrooms
93
367 597
3 933
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

A contemporary residential tower in the dynamically developing Dubai South district. Marquis Horizon is a project that combines wave-like architecture with well-designed layouts and infrastructure for comfortable living. The complex offers one- and two-bedroom apartments ready for occupancy. Key Features — The collection of units is presented with full modern-style furnishing and a Smart Home system. Spacious balconies and natural light create a cozy atmosphere. — On-site amenities include an infinity pool, gym, padel tennis court, jogging track, barbecue area, multifunctional hall, lounge, and a rooftop terrace for relaxation and yoga. — Residents have access to concierge services with additional offerings and a separate parking area for guests. Location Advantages The club residence is located in the prestigious Dubai South community with well-developed transport connectivity. Expo 2020 and the Etihad Railway station can be reached in 10–15 minutes, Trump International Golf Club in 20 minutes. Palm Jebel Ali is 30 minutes away, while Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, Coca-Cola Arena, Museum of the Future, Dubai Marina, and Palm Jumeirah can be reached in 35–40 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport is located 18 minutes away.

Location

View on map
228, Al Meezam Road, Madinat Al Maktoum, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
School2 km
Shop950 m
Airport21 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Terrace
