MARLIN 2 by Reportage

Description

An architectural masterpiece inspired by the fluidity of ocean waves. The MARLIN 2 residence is located directly on the coastline, creating a unique atmosphere of life by the azure waters of the Persian Gulf. It is the perfect retreat for those seeking a private sanctuary where each day is filled with light and the refreshing breeze of the sea. Key Features — Apartments are equipped with modern kitchens, built-in wardrobes, premium bathroom fixtures, and double-glazed windows. Each unit features spacious terraces designed for relaxation. — The building's façade captures the interplay of light on the ocean’s surface, combining golden accents, white marble, and panoramic glazing. Elegant lines and soft hues highlight the aesthetics of a resort-inspired lifestyle. — The complex includes swimming pools for adults and children, fully equipped gyms, meditation areas, walking paths, playgrounds, lounge spaces, and shaded pavilions. — The project is fitted with a state-of-the-art air conditioning system, enhanced thermal insulation, and low-emission glass, ensuring an optimal indoor climate throughout the year. Location Advantages Located in the heart of Al Reem Island, the residence offers residents quick access to key areas of Abu Dhabi. Within walking distance are Al Reem Central Park and the waterfront. Shams Boutik Mall is 7 minutes away, Galleria Mall and Cleveland Clinic are 13 minutes away, while Louvre Abu Dhabi can be reached in 20 minutes. The journey to Zayed International Airport takes 28 minutes.