Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogMARLIN 2 by Reportage

MARLIN 2 by Reportage

Al Beed Tower, RS1, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 7
1 / 7
Building
Building
Building
Building
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Reportage Properties
Total area
from 512 m² to 512 m²
Number of bedrooms
4
Starting price
from 2 107 556 $from 4 114 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
30%
Upon Handover
70%
Tax on signing SPA
2%
  1. On Booking
    30%
Item 1 of 3
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors20
Water supplyYes
Building height78 m
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Freight elevatorYes
Number of parking spaces276

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
4 bedrooms
512
2 107 556
4 114
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

An architectural masterpiece inspired by the fluidity of ocean waves. The MARLIN 2 residence is located directly on the coastline, creating a unique atmosphere of life by the azure waters of the Persian Gulf. It is the perfect retreat for those seeking a private sanctuary where each day is filled with light and the refreshing breeze of the sea. Key Features — Apartments are equipped with modern kitchens, built-in wardrobes, premium bathroom fixtures, and double-glazed windows. Each unit features spacious terraces designed for relaxation. — The building's façade captures the interplay of light on the ocean’s surface, combining golden accents, white marble, and panoramic glazing. Elegant lines and soft hues highlight the aesthetics of a resort-inspired lifestyle. — The complex includes swimming pools for adults and children, fully equipped gyms, meditation areas, walking paths, playgrounds, lounge spaces, and shaded pavilions. — The project is fitted with a state-of-the-art air conditioning system, enhanced thermal insulation, and low-emission glass, ensuring an optimal indoor climate throughout the year. Location Advantages Located in the heart of Al Reem Island, the residence offers residents quick access to key areas of Abu Dhabi. Within walking distance are Al Reem Central Park and the waterfront. Shams Boutik Mall is 7 minutes away, Galleria Mall and Cleveland Clinic are 13 minutes away, while Louvre Abu Dhabi can be reached in 20 minutes. The journey to Zayed International Airport takes 28 minutes.

Location

View on map
Al Beed Tower, RS1, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Area Al Reem Island

Abu Dhabi
Al Reem Island is a natural island and a rapidly developing neighborhood in Abu Dhabi. Residential and transportation infrastructures are well developed here. The community will suit young people, professionals, expats, investors.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport290 m
Sea100 m
School500 m
Shop2 km
Medical center1 km
Airport33 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Tennis court
Additionally
  • Waterside

Developer

Reportage Properties

Reportage Properties

Since 2014, has established itself as one of the leading private real estate developers in the United Arab Emirates with projects in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Egypt. The company offers modern and affordable housing solutions, providing high value and comfort to its customers.
More details

News

  1. Top 5 tips on how to choose a villa for investment in Dubai
    Top 5 tips on how to choose a villa for investment in Dubai09.10.2024
Item 1 of 1
Catalog