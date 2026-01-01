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HomeReal Estate CatalogMagnolia by Palladium

Magnolia by Palladium

33, Abdullah Omran Taryam Street, Al Safouh Second, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
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Building
Building
Building
Developer
Palladium Prime Real Estate Development LLC
Total area
from 29 m² to 111 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 272 294 $from 6 839 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
On Signing SPA
10%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 5
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2028
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors8
Water supplyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
29
272 294
9 159
1 bedroom
63
435 670
6 897
2 bedrooms
111
762 423
6 839
Brochure

Description

A low-rise residential complex in Dubai Internet City. The smooth curves and striking forms of the Magnolia building are inspired by the graceful silhouette of a magnolia flower. Thoughtful design, inspiration from nature, and attention to everyday needs create a space for comfortable living. Key features - Apartments are delivered with a finished interior in light, neutral tones. Thanks to panoramic windows, the building will always be filled with natural light. - Residents have access to: a fully equipped gym, a sauna, a rooftop infinity pool, lounge areas, an outdoor movie theater, a billiards room, a bar, and a restaurant. Location advantages The project is located in an area with excellent transportation access—bus and tram stops, as well as the Dubai Internet City metro station, are within a 5- to 10-minute radius. You can also reach Sheikh Zayed Road in 10 minutes. The Dubai Marina area and popular landmarks such as the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Mall are just a 15-minute drive away. The drive to Dubai International Airport takes 20 minutes.

Location

View on map
33, Abdullah Omran Taryam Street, Al Safouh Second, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Al Sufouh

Dubai
Al Sufouh – a coastal district of Dubai featuring universities, free economic zones, and convenient access to the city’s major business hubs.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport280 m
School300 m
Shop350 m
Medical center900 m
Metro station850 m
Airport28 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Billiard room
  • Cinema
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe
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