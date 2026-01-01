Magnolia by Palladium

Description

A low-rise residential complex in Dubai Internet City. The smooth curves and striking forms of the Magnolia building are inspired by the graceful silhouette of a magnolia flower. Thoughtful design, inspiration from nature, and attention to everyday needs create a space for comfortable living. Key features - Apartments are delivered with a finished interior in light, neutral tones. Thanks to panoramic windows, the building will always be filled with natural light. - Residents have access to: a fully equipped gym, a sauna, a rooftop infinity pool, lounge areas, an outdoor movie theater, a billiards room, a bar, and a restaurant. Location advantages The project is located in an area with excellent transportation access—bus and tram stops, as well as the Dubai Internet City metro station, are within a 5- to 10-minute radius. You can also reach Sheikh Zayed Road in 10 minutes. The Dubai Marina area and popular landmarks such as the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Mall are just a 15-minute drive away. The drive to Dubai International Airport takes 20 minutes.