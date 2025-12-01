Catalog
MAG 777

Champions Tower 4, Hub Golf View Apartments, Al Hebiah Fourth, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
MAG Property Development
Total area
from 42 m² to 128 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 214 568 $from 3 567 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
10%
Upon Handover
70%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2025
Interior finishesDecorated
Ceiling height2.8 m
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
42 – 69
214 568 – 322 124
4 668 – 5 061
1 bedroom
68 – 89
319 945 – 444 928
3 567 – 6 505
2 bedrooms
128
511 096 – 569 639
3 975 – 4 431
Brochure

Description

Premium residential complex in Dubai Sports City. MAG 777 Clubhouse blends contemporary architecture with thoughtful functionality. Its exquisite design and luxurious interiors create a unique atmosphere of comfort and well-being. Key features - All apartments are finished in neutral pastel colours. Thanks to panoramic windows and balconies, the house will always be filled with natural light. - The complex has a gym, yoga space, infinity pool, spa area, sauna and barbecue terrace. Location advantages The project has an exit to the major highway Hessa Street, which can be used to reach Jumeirah Golf Estates in 10 minutes, Global Village in 15 minutes, Emirates Mall and Dubai Marina in 16 minutes. Palm Jumeirah is 20 minutes away and Burj Khalifa is 25 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is 25 minutes away.

Location

View on map
Champions Tower 4, Hub Golf View Apartments, Al Hebiah Fourth, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubai Sports City (DSC)

Dubai
Dubai Sports City (DSC) is a vibrant and modern neighborhood dedicated to an active and healthy lifestyle. It features world-class sports facilities, sports fields, and green parks with biking and running paths. The neighborhood is characterized by a well-developed social infrastructure, so the community is ideal for young people and families with children.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport84 m
School400 m
Shop450 m
Medical center650 m
Airport30 km

Amenities

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Recreation area

Developer

MAG Property Development

MAG Property Development

A multinational group of diverse companies and industries whose portfolio includes real estate, contracting and engineering, industrial and commercial trade, freight transportation and hospitality. MAG Property Development is a leader in the real estate market, focused on developing and delivering exceptional projects.
More details
