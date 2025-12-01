Description

Premium residential complex in Dubai Sports City. MAG 777 Clubhouse blends contemporary architecture with thoughtful functionality. Its exquisite design and luxurious interiors create a unique atmosphere of comfort and well-being. Key features - All apartments are finished in neutral pastel colours. Thanks to panoramic windows and balconies, the house will always be filled with natural light. - The complex has a gym, yoga space, infinity pool, spa area, sauna and barbecue terrace. Location advantages The project has an exit to the major highway Hessa Street, which can be used to reach Jumeirah Golf Estates in 10 minutes, Global Village in 15 minutes, Emirates Mall and Dubai Marina in 16 minutes. Palm Jumeirah is 20 minutes away and Burj Khalifa is 25 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is 25 minutes away.