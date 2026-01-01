Catalog
LuzOra Residence by DIA

Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 2
1 / 2
Building
Building
Developer
DIA Developments
Total area
from 52 m² to 272 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Starting price
from 422 329 $from 3 662 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
On Signing SPA
10%
Before Completion
20%
Upon Handover
60%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 5
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors11
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment, Penthouse

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
52 – 172
422 329 – 705 554
4 097 – 8 107
2 bedrooms
121 – 272
701 022 – 996 237
3 662 – 5 792
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Luxury residential complex on the coast of Dubai Islands. LuzOra Residence is a low-rise building characterized by modern architecture and innovative design. Carefully designed interiors and functional layouts create an atmosphere of peace and tranquility. Experience a true taste of life. Key features - Apartments are finished in neutral beige tones with built-in appliances and storage systems. Panoramic windows offer magnificent views of the Arabian Gulf and flood the home with sunlight. - The entrance doors are equipped with a modern access system “Smart Key”, which allows you to open the lock in three ways: by fingerprint, password or personal card. - Free high-speed Wi-Fi is available throughout the complex. - There are charging stations for owners of electric cars. - Residents have access to: gym, swimming pool, lounge area, guest lobby, etc. - Residents can utilize complimentary golf carts to get around the island comfortably. Location advantages The project has an exit to Nakhlat Deira Street, one of the main roads on the island. It will take 3 minutes to reach the beach, 4 minutes to the Deira Mall, 5 minutes to the large Souk Al Marfa market and the Dubai Islands Marina. It takes 20 minutes to reach the popular landmark Burj Khalifa. Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away.

Location

View on map
Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubai Islands

Dubai
Dubai Islands is an archipelago of five man-made islands in the Persian Gulf. The community is known for its white-sand beaches. The lifestyle here will suit entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea500 m
Airport8 km

Amenities

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
