Lum1nar by Object1

Plazzo Residence, District JVT 2, Al Barsha South 5, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Object One Real Estate Development
Total area
from 66 m² to 184 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 304 515 $

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2026
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3 m
Number of buildings3
Number of floors25, 26
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
66
304 515
4 552
1 bedroom
66 – 126
347 395 – 460 356
3 646 – 5 252
2 bedrooms
99 – 184
409 628 – 719 332
3 895 – 4 100
Description

A luxurious frosted glass tower illuminated by thousands of lights. Lum1nar is located in the eco-friendly Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT) in the heart of Dubai. It is the epitome of exquisite comfort and warm cosiness within walking distance of the big city's attractions. Key Features — A collection of fully furnished apartments with Italian branded kitchens and integrated appliances. Finished in beige and caramel colours, with elements of light wood and white marble. — Smart home system is presented in each lot. The state-of-the-art lock allows you to open the door with your smartphone or watch, control access authorisation with three-level virtual keys and view your visit history. — Premium on-site amenities include a clubhouse, lounge area, playground, guest lobby, swimming pools, sauna, fitness room, sauna, cinema with game consoles and outdoor dining area. Community Infrastructure Jumeirah Village Triangle is a gated community with verdant gardens and increased attention to the safety and peace of mind of residents. JVT within a radius of 10-15 minutes there is all the necessary social infrastructure: schools Sunmarke, Arcadia, JSS International, Gems Founders, hospitals Medcare Medical Centre, NMC Specialty Hospital, shopping centres Circle Mall, City Centre Meaisem. Location Advantages The project is located close to the SMBZ Rd and Al Khail Rd motorway exits, which allows you to move freely around Dubai and reach key areas of the city in 10-20 minutes. Dubai Marina Bay and Palm Jumeirah beaches are a 15-minute drive away. Dubai Miracle Garden is 9 minutes away, Jumeirah Gold Estates is 15 minutes away and Walk JBR is 20 minutes away. Al Maktoum Airport is 22 minutes away.

Location

View on map
Plazzo Residence, District JVT 2, Al Barsha South 5, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport5 km
Sea9 km
School1 km
Shop2 km
Medical center5 km
Metro station6 km
Airport27 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area

Developer

Object One Real Estate Development

Object One Real Estate Development

A multidisciplinary development company, part of the international structure TSZ Group, successfully realizing projects in Spain and the UAE. Decades of experience in development, construction, financing and operation allows the team to create not just buildings, but new urban landmarks that change the image of the city and the lifestyle of its residents.
More details

Catalog