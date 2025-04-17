Lum1nar by Object1

Description

A luxurious frosted glass tower illuminated by thousands of lights. Lum1nar is located in the eco-friendly Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT) in the heart of Dubai. It is the epitome of exquisite comfort and warm cosiness within walking distance of the big city's attractions. Key Features — A collection of fully furnished apartments with Italian branded kitchens and integrated appliances. Finished in beige and caramel colours, with elements of light wood and white marble. — Smart home system is presented in each lot. The state-of-the-art lock allows you to open the door with your smartphone or watch, control access authorisation with three-level virtual keys and view your visit history. — Premium on-site amenities include a clubhouse, lounge area, playground, guest lobby, swimming pools, sauna, fitness room, sauna, cinema with game consoles and outdoor dining area. Community Infrastructure Jumeirah Village Triangle is a gated community with verdant gardens and increased attention to the safety and peace of mind of residents. JVT within a radius of 10-15 minutes there is all the necessary social infrastructure: schools Sunmarke, Arcadia, JSS International, Gems Founders, hospitals Medcare Medical Centre, NMC Specialty Hospital, shopping centres Circle Mall, City Centre Meaisem. Location Advantages The project is located close to the SMBZ Rd and Al Khail Rd motorway exits, which allows you to move freely around Dubai and reach key areas of the city in 10-20 minutes. Dubai Marina Bay and Palm Jumeirah beaches are a 15-minute drive away. Dubai Miracle Garden is 9 minutes away, Jumeirah Gold Estates is 15 minutes away and Walk JBR is 20 minutes away. Al Maktoum Airport is 22 minutes away.