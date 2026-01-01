Description

An exclusive seaside residential complex on Dubai Islands. The architectural design of the Liora Residence building is highlighted by elegant columns with golden accents, while the interiors are decorated in shades of the sea and sand. Key features - All apartments are delivered fully finished, with built-in appliances, storage units, a “Smart Home” system, panoramic windows, and balconies. - Residents can take advantage of a golf cart shuttle service to the beach. - The complex features a gym, a yoga studio, a children’s playground, a barbecue terrace, lounge areas, an infinity pool, a children’s pool, a movie theater, a guest lobby, and more. Location advantages The project is located 5 minutes from the Infinity Bridge. It takes 15 minutes to reach the Palm Jumeirah area, 20 minutes to reach popular destinations such as the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Mall, as well as the Dubai Festival City area, and 25 minutes to reach the Mall of the Emirates and Dubai Marina. The drive to Dubai International Airport takes 15 minutes, and to Al Maktoum International Airport — 30 minutes.