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HomeReal Estate CatalogLatitude 25 Commercial

Latitude 25 Commercial

26, Mazaya, Queue Point - Liwan, Wadi Al Safa 2, Wadi Al Safa, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 3
1 / 3
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Karma Developers
Total area
from 46 m² to 130 m²
Number of bedrooms
1
Starting price
from 272 257 $from 4 819 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
5%
On Signing SPA
5%
Before Completion
20%
Upon Handover
70%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    5%
Item 1 of 5
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeCommercial
Handover dateQ4 2029
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
46 – 130
272 257 – 626 735
4 819 – 5 861
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Latitude 25 is a premium office skyscraper in the Liwan district, named after the 25th parallel north, on which Dubai is located. This Grade A commercial property is designed for companies, entrepreneurs, and organizations focused on growth and long-term prospects. Key features - The façade features a minimalist aesthetic with clean vertical lines and panoramic glazing. Its balanced proportions emphasize the building’s solidity, while an abundance of natural light creates a comfortable working environment. - The building is equipped with a digital visitor registration system, access control to the premises, high-speed elevators with smart controls and floor-selection systems, and a separate fire elevator. - A dedicated bike parking area is provided for bicycle owners, and charging stations are available for electric vehicle owners. Guests and employees can also take advantage of valet parking services. - The complex’s amenities include: a personal training studio, a fitness club, a yoga and stretching area, a sauna, a jacuzzi, a coworking space, a café, lounge areas, meeting rooms, a presentation room, a podcast studio, and more. Location advantages The project is located near Al Ain Road. It takes 3 minutes to reach one of the emirate’s largest highways, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road; 5 minutes to reach Silicon Central Mall; and 10–15 minutes to reach Dubai Safari Park, IMG World of Adventures, Global Village, and Miracle Garden. The drive to Dubai International Airport takes 20 minutes, and the drive to Al Maktoum International Airport takes 25 minutes.

Location

View on map
26, Mazaya, Queue Point - Liwan, Wadi Al Safa 2, Wadi Al Safa, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand – one of Dubai’s largest districts, featuring theme parks, residential clusters, and entertainment infrastructure.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport400 m
Shop750 m
Medical center1 km
Airport21 km

Amenities

For children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Coworking
  • Lobby
  • Conference room
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe
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