Latitude 25 Commercial

Description

Latitude 25 is a premium office skyscraper in the Liwan district, named after the 25th parallel north, on which Dubai is located. This Grade A commercial property is designed for companies, entrepreneurs, and organizations focused on growth and long-term prospects. Key features - The façade features a minimalist aesthetic with clean vertical lines and panoramic glazing. Its balanced proportions emphasize the building’s solidity, while an abundance of natural light creates a comfortable working environment. - The building is equipped with a digital visitor registration system, access control to the premises, high-speed elevators with smart controls and floor-selection systems, and a separate fire elevator. - A dedicated bike parking area is provided for bicycle owners, and charging stations are available for electric vehicle owners. Guests and employees can also take advantage of valet parking services. - The complex’s amenities include: a personal training studio, a fitness club, a yoga and stretching area, a sauna, a jacuzzi, a coworking space, a café, lounge areas, meeting rooms, a presentation room, a podcast studio, and more. Location advantages The project is located near Al Ain Road. It takes 3 minutes to reach one of the emirate’s largest highways, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road; 5 minutes to reach Silicon Central Mall; and 10–15 minutes to reach Dubai Safari Park, IMG World of Adventures, Global Village, and Miracle Garden. The drive to Dubai International Airport takes 20 minutes, and the drive to Al Maktoum International Airport takes 25 minutes.