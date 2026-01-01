Catalog
Lateral One by Grand

Kappa Acca 2, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Grand Signature
Total area
from 37 m² to 143 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 176 561 $from 3 759 $/m²

Payment Plan *

Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
70%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2026
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
37
176 561 – 177 133
4 664 – 4 667
1 bedroom
56 – 75
258 473 – 334 908
4 454 – 4 549
2 bedrooms
102 – 143
442 726 – 538 916
3 759 – 4 308
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Lateral One is a low-rise boutique residential development located within the Dubai Land Residential Complex, combining contemporary architecture, functional layouts, and everyday living comfort. Key features: – Apartments are offered with finishing and modern interior solutions, executed using quality materials. Kitchens are fully equipped, and smart home system support is provided. – Residents benefit from well-designed communal spaces, including a swimming pool with sun loungers, an outdoor fitness area, yoga and meditation spaces, a children’s play area, and landscaped green courtyards. – The project incorporates energy-efficient and water-saving solutions aimed at responsible resource use. Location advantages: Convenient access to major highways ensures comfortable connectivity to Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, and other areas of Dubai. Dubai Outlet Mall is approximately a 5-minute drive away, while Global Village and Zayed University can be reached in 10–12 minutes. IMG Worlds of Adventure and Falcon City of Wonders are located within 15–18 minutes, and Dubai International Airport is approximately 20–25 minutes away.

Location

View on map
Kappa Acca 2, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

School1 km
Shop500 m
Medical center500 m
Airport18 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Separate swimming pool
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Open balcony
  • Terrace
