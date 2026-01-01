Lateral One by Grand

Description

Lateral One is a low-rise boutique residential development located within the Dubai Land Residential Complex, combining contemporary architecture, functional layouts, and everyday living comfort. Key features: – Apartments are offered with finishing and modern interior solutions, executed using quality materials. Kitchens are fully equipped, and smart home system support is provided. – Residents benefit from well-designed communal spaces, including a swimming pool with sun loungers, an outdoor fitness area, yoga and meditation spaces, a children’s play area, and landscaped green courtyards. – The project incorporates energy-efficient and water-saving solutions aimed at responsible resource use. Location advantages: Convenient access to major highways ensures comfortable connectivity to Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, and other areas of Dubai. Dubai Outlet Mall is approximately a 5-minute drive away, while Global Village and Zayed University can be reached in 10–12 minutes. IMG Worlds of Adventure and Falcon City of Wonders are located within 15–18 minutes, and Dubai International Airport is approximately 20–25 minutes away.