Description

Luxury towers on Al Marjan Island. The unique design and architecture of the exquisite La Mer by Elie Saab residential complex embodies the idea of resort living. Enjoy panoramic views of the turquoise waters of the Persian Gulf with a sense of serenity and in harmony with nature. Key features - All apartments are presented with clean designer finishes, floor-to-ceiling windows, private spacious balconies and built-in appliances from German brands. - Residents have access to: fitness room, yoga space, children's playground, separate swimming pools for children and adults, spa complex, lounge area, on-site park, co-working space. Location advantages The project is located close to Al Marjan Island Boulevard, which connects all the islands with each other and connects to one of the main transport arteries of the emirate Sheikh Mohammed Bin Salem Road. RAK International Airport is 30 minutes away and Dubai International Airport is 50 minutes away.