La Mer by Elie Saab

207, Marjan Island Boulevard, Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Arte Developments
Total area
from 90 m² to 1345 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 5
Starting price
from 985 401 $from 8 647 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height2.8 m
Number of buildings2
Number of floors20
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment, Penthouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Freight elevatorYes

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
90 – 100
985 401 – 1 017 532
10 155 – 10 891
3 bedrooms
441
6 496 087
14 721
5 bedrooms
776
11 400 919
14 674
Brochure

Description

Luxury towers on Al Marjan Island. The unique design and architecture of the exquisite La Mer by Elie Saab residential complex embodies the idea of resort living. Enjoy panoramic views of the turquoise waters of the Persian Gulf with a sense of serenity and in harmony with nature. Key features - All apartments are presented with clean designer finishes, floor-to-ceiling windows, private spacious balconies and built-in appliances from German brands. - Residents have access to: fitness room, yoga space, children's playground, separate swimming pools for children and adults, spa complex, lounge area, on-site park, co-working space. Location advantages The project is located close to Al Marjan Island Boulevard, which connects all the islands with each other and connects to one of the main transport arteries of the emirate Sheikh Mohammed Bin Salem Road. RAK International Airport is 30 minutes away and Dubai International Airport is 50 minutes away.

Location

207, Marjan Island Boulevard, Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

Area Al Marjan Island

Ras Al Khaimah
Al Marjan is an archipelago of four man-made islands in the emirate of Ras El Khaimah. Residential infrastructure and transportation network are being actively developed here. The community will suit investors, expats, young people and those who enjoy a resort lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
Shop2 km
Airport38 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Waterside
