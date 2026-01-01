Catalog
La Mazzoni by The Luxe

Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Developer
The Luxe Developers
Total area
from 77 m² to 719 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Starting price
from 582 921 $from 6 633 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
5%
On Signing SPA
15%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings2
Number of floors16
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment, Penthouse, Villa
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
77 – 92
582 921 – 685 077
7 392 – 7 521
2 bedrooms
108 – 133
844 300 – 1 028 144
7 676 – 7 800
3 bedrooms
157 – 255
1 207 766 – 1 960 950
7 676
Brochure

Description

Premium residential complex on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah. The flowing lines of La Mazzoni's architecture are inspired by the grace of the sea waves and the coastal wind. The contemporary interior design blends with traditional trends to offer the perfect balance of luxury and comfort. Key features - Fully furnished apartments with neutral light coloured finishes, panoramic windows, spacious balconies, integrated appliances and storage. - Residents have access to a fitness room, children's playground, co-working space, library, spa centre, infinity pool, lounge area, cigar room and more. Location advantages The project is located close to Al Amwaj Street Highway. Wynn Resort is 4 minutes away, Al Hamra Mall is 8 minutes away, Al Hamra Golf Club is 10 minutes away and Royal Yacht Club is 12 minutes away. Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is 30 minutes away and Dubai International Airport is 60 minutes away.

Location

View on map
Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

Area Al Marjan Island

Ras Al Khaimah
Al Marjan is an archipelago of four man-made islands in the emirate of Ras El Khaimah. Residential infrastructure and transportation network are being actively developed here. The community will suit investors, expats, young people and those who enjoy a resort lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea600 m
School1 km
Shop1 km
Airport35 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Library
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Coworking
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Waterside
