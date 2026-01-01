Kingdome Gate

Description

Monumental project in the prestigious Al Furjan district. Kingdom Gate is a modern residential tower combining commercial and residential space in a single architectural design. The boutique complex includes 82 residences with kitchen appliances, premium shops on the ground floor, and exclusive amenities on the second level. Key features - The interiors are designed in a soft minimalist style with a warm monochrome palette of sandy beige, cream, and caramel tones, complemented by terracotta accents. Open floor plans combine the living room, dining room, and kitchen with seamless floor-to-ceiling facades, filling the space with natural light through panoramic windows. - Residents have access to a swimming pool, jacuzzi, fully equipped gym, barbecue area, children's playground, family recreation areas, food court, and lounge. - A two-level underground parking garage provides security, while a refined guest lobby with exquisite materials welcomes residents with an atmosphere of quiet luxury. Location advantages The clubhouse is located in Al Furjan between Sheikh Zayed Road and Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, providing excellent transport accessibility. Within a 10-minute radius are a metro station, Arcadia School, Ibn Battuta Mall, and Aster Clinic. Motor City, Palm Jumeirah, Burj Al Arab, Mall of the Emirates, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Opera, Dubai Marina, Burj Khalifa, and DIFC are 10-20 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport can also be reached in 20 minutes.