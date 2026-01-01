Catalog
Kingdome Gate

56/5, Al Furjan Street, Community Jabal Ali 1, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
Developer
MAG Property Development
Total area
from 77 m² to 218 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 402 164 $from 4 552 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2026
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors16
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment, Penthouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
77 – 102
402 164 – 559 349
5 199 – 5 478
2 bedrooms
140
744 370
5 315
3 bedrooms
195
891 187 – 925 999
4 552 – 4 730
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Monumental project in the prestigious Al Furjan district. Kingdom Gate is a modern residential tower combining commercial and residential space in a single architectural design. The boutique complex includes 82 residences with kitchen appliances, premium shops on the ground floor, and exclusive amenities on the second level. Key features - The interiors are designed in a soft minimalist style with a warm monochrome palette of sandy beige, cream, and caramel tones, complemented by terracotta accents. Open floor plans combine the living room, dining room, and kitchen with seamless floor-to-ceiling facades, filling the space with natural light through panoramic windows. - Residents have access to a swimming pool, jacuzzi, fully equipped gym, barbecue area, children's playground, family recreation areas, food court, and lounge. - A two-level underground parking garage provides security, while a refined guest lobby with exquisite materials welcomes residents with an atmosphere of quiet luxury. Location advantages The clubhouse is located in Al Furjan between Sheikh Zayed Road and Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, providing excellent transport accessibility. Within a 10-minute radius are a metro station, Arcadia School, Ibn Battuta Mall, and Aster Clinic. Motor City, Palm Jumeirah, Burj Al Arab, Mall of the Emirates, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Opera, Dubai Marina, Burj Khalifa, and DIFC are 10-20 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport can also be reached in 20 minutes.

Location

View on map
56/5, Al Furjan Street, Community Jabal Ali 1, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport130 m
School1 km
Shop1 km
Medical center1 km
Metro station1 km
Airport29 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe

Developer

MAG Property Development

MAG Property Development

A multinational group of diverse companies and industries whose portfolio includes real estate, contracting and engineering, industrial and commercial trade, freight transportation and hospitality. MAG Property Development is a leader in the real estate market, focused on developing and delivering exceptional projects.
