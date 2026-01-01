Catalog
Keturah Reserve

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, Al Meydan Street, 2/3
Developer
MAG Property Development
Total area
from 106 m² to 467 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Starting price
from 1 054 050 $from 6 110 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
20%
Upon Handover
60%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2026
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors14
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
106 – 251
1 054 050 – 1 533 832
6 110 – 9 944
2 bedrooms
167 – 348
1 967 052 – 2 191 967
6 283 – 11 730
4 bedrooms
467
5 433 354 – 6 013 341
11 618 – 12 858

Description

The family-oriented community near a picturesque park in MBR City. Unsurpassed amenities and modern design are reflected in luxury homes and infrastructure. The complex includes townhouses with 4-5 bedrooms, panoramic windows, large balconies, terrace, swimming pool and landscaped grounds. Townhouses are located in one row, which opens up stunning views and privacy. There is a parking for 2-3 cars in each townhouse. Also on the territory of the community there are plots of different areas for the construction of their own villa. Burj Khalifa, Al Quoz Pond Park, Meydan One Mall and Dubai Hills Golf Club are 15 minutes from the complex. Kindergartens and schools are open for children: Odyssey Nursery Meydan District One, Kiddy Planet Nursery Al Quoz, Kids Academy, Hartland International School, Dubai International School, Dubai Bilingual French International School. Transport accessibility The complex offers convenient exits to the highways Al Meydan Road, Muscat Street and Al Quoz 2, which allows you to quickly get to any point of the city. Dubai International Airport is 15 minutes away and Al Maktoum International Airport is 35 minutes away. Iconic architecture of Dubai The exterior of townhouses is designed in a minimalist style. Wood and glass were used in the decoration. The architecture harmoniously fits into the surrounding green plants and trees. Functional layouts The layouts of townhouses include: living rooms, dressing rooms, staff rooms with a bathroom and a laundry room. Some lots have a study room. There is a recreation area and an open kitchen on the roof. Reliable developer MAG Property Development is a company that has been actively developing in the real estate market since 2003. The developer adheres to high quality standards, principles of openness and integrity.

Location

Transport accessibility

School2 km
Shop1 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe

Developer

MAG Property Development

MAG Property Development

A multinational group of diverse companies and industries whose portfolio includes real estate, contracting and engineering, industrial and commercial trade, freight transportation and hospitality. MAG Property Development is a leader in the real estate market, focused on developing and delivering exceptional projects.
Videos

