Kempinski Marina Residences by Devmark

Description

Prestigious residential complex in the heart of the metropolis. Kempinski Residences is located in Dubai Marina. The project embodies luxury living, offering residents an unprecedented combination of high-end service and modern amenities. Key Features – The exterior impresses with its majestic design. The facade of the building consists of bold geometric shapes and an elegant combination of glass and metal. – Spacious terraces with vertical gardens and vibrant greenery offer breathtaking views of the city's futuristic landscape. – We offer a wide range of apartments: from ergonomic one-bedroom apartments to luxury duplexes with five bedrooms. Each lot is equipped with a "smart home" system. – The interiors of the premises are made using high-quality materials. Kitchens and bathrooms are fully equipped with premium plumbing and household appliances from well-known brands. – Entertainment and services surprise with their variety: swimming pools, gym, padel tennis courts, basketball court, running track, children's playrooms, yoga studio, barbecue areas and a private cinema room. – 24-hour concierge service, parking and security will make your stay safe. Residents are offered assistance in organizing events, private lessons with a personal trainer, cleaning and laundry services. Community Infrastructure All essential amenities are in close proximity. Supermarkets like Spinneys, Atlantis Fresh, and Fine Mart, pharmacies such as LIFE and Binsina, and restaurants including Shami Gourmet, KOBEYa, Chaihona No1 by Vasilchuki, and Deniz Restaurant are easily accessible, along with beauty salons. Schools such as GEMS Founders, ZAYED EDUCATIONAL COMPLEX, Arcadia, and Nord Anglia School are about 15 minutes away. Location Advantages The residential complex has access to transportation hubs and the Sheikh Zayed Road expressway, as well as Al Khayay Street and Al Sharta Street. Dubai Marina Mall is just 4 minutes away, and it takes 10-15 minutes by car to reach Ain Dubai, Emirates Golf Club, Skydive, Mall of the Emirates, Palm Jumeirah, and Burj Al Arab. Dubai International Airport is a 25-minute drive, while Al Maktoum International Airport is 30 minutes away.