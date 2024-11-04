Catalog
Kempinski Marina Residences by Devmark

Marina Heights Tower, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
The Devmark Group
Total area
from 605 m² to 614 m²
Number of bedrooms
4
Starting price
from 4 661 006 $from 7 696 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
45%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
35%
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors47
Water supplyYes
Unit typesDuplex
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
4 bedrooms
605 – 614
4 661 006 – 4 739 858
7 696 – 7 718
Brochure

Description

Prestigious residential complex in the heart of the metropolis. Kempinski Residences is located in Dubai Marina. The project embodies luxury living, offering residents an unprecedented combination of high-end service and modern amenities. Key Features – The exterior impresses with its majestic design. The facade of the building consists of bold geometric shapes and an elegant combination of glass and metal. – Spacious terraces with vertical gardens and vibrant greenery offer breathtaking views of the city's futuristic landscape. – We offer a wide range of apartments: from ergonomic one-bedroom apartments to luxury duplexes with five bedrooms. Each lot is equipped with a "smart home" system. – The interiors of the premises are made using high-quality materials. Kitchens and bathrooms are fully equipped with premium plumbing and household appliances from well-known brands. – Entertainment and services surprise with their variety: swimming pools, gym, padel tennis courts, basketball court, running track, children's playrooms, yoga studio, barbecue areas and a private cinema room. – 24-hour concierge service, parking and security will make your stay safe. Residents are offered assistance in organizing events, private lessons with a personal trainer, cleaning and laundry services. Community Infrastructure All essential amenities are in close proximity. Supermarkets like Spinneys, Atlantis Fresh, and Fine Mart, pharmacies such as LIFE and Binsina, and restaurants including Shami Gourmet, KOBEYa, Chaihona No1 by Vasilchuki, and Deniz Restaurant are easily accessible, along with beauty salons. Schools such as GEMS Founders, ZAYED EDUCATIONAL COMPLEX, Arcadia, and Nord Anglia School are about 15 minutes away. Location Advantages The residential complex has access to transportation hubs and the Sheikh Zayed Road expressway, as well as Al Khayay Street and Al Sharta Street. Dubai Marina Mall is just 4 minutes away, and it takes 10-15 minutes by car to reach Ain Dubai, Emirates Golf Club, Skydive, Mall of the Emirates, Palm Jumeirah, and Burj Al Arab. Dubai International Airport is a 25-minute drive, while Al Maktoum International Airport is 30 minutes away.

Location

View on map
Marina Heights Tower, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubai Marina

Dubai
One of Dubai's most prestigious neighborhoods on the coast. Famous for its skyscrapers and stunning views of the picturesque water canals. It has access to the beach and a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. The lifestyle here is ideal for families with children, expats, investors, entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport240 m
Sea350 m
Shop150 m
Medical center2 km
Metro station1 km
Airport30 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Table tennis room
For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Lobby
  • Park
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Terrace
  • Waterside

Developer

The Devmark Group

The Devmark Group

The leading real estate ecosystem in the UAE. The company has been providing expertise in consulting, investment, marketing and PropTech solutions since 2018. The goal is to optimize sales strategies and increase profitability.
More details

Catalog