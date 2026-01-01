Catalog
Kanyon by Beyond

Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Beyond Properties
Total area
from 84 m² to 212 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 651 872 $from 7 728 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
On Signing SPA
10%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2029
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
Building height207 m
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
84 – 86
651 872 – 722 941
7 728 – 8 367
2 bedrooms
118 – 150
1 030 633 – 1 507 964
8 715 – 10 020
3 bedrooms
210 – 212
2 036 759 – 2 051 735
9 675 – 9 678
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Aesthetic residential tower in the heart of Dubai Maritime City in the innovative Forest District community. Each line of the Kanyon residential complex conveys a smooth, fluid movement, turning the building into a vertical natural relief. Here, architecture and woodlands exist in harmony, forming a milder and cooler microclimate and softening the rhythm of the city. Key features - The apartments are presented with clean finishes, open floor plans, high ceilings, panoramic windows, balconies. - The double facade creates the perfect balance between density and airiness: the energy-efficient interior design combines transparent and blind panels, while the outer layer of bronze aluminum lamellas adds volume and protects from the scorching sun. - The complex has a yoga and Pilates space, a fully equipped gym, a children's playroom, separate pools for adults and children, cascading terraces, walking paths, a multi-purpose recreation pavilion, coworking, etc. Location advantages Due to the well-developed highway network, it will take 5 minutes to get to Mina Rashid Port, 10 minutes to Jumeirah Beach Coast, and 15 minutes to The Gold Souk Market and the popular Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall locations. It will take 20 minutes to get to Dubai International Airport.

Location

View on map
Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubai Maritime City

Dubai
Dubai Maritime City is a business district located on a man-made peninsula. The infrastructure and transportation network are rapidly developing, however, access to the sea is already provided. The community is suitable for investors, businessmen, young professionals.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea500 m
Airport16 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
