JW Marriott Resort & Residences

207, Marjan Island Boulevard, Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Developer
WOW Resorts
Total area
from 82 m² to 142 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 891 763 $from 10 428 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
60%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2026
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors16
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
82 – 112
891 763 – 1 175 091
10 428 – 10 834
2 bedrooms
132 – 142
1 411 354 – 1 606 634
10 653 – 11 259

Description

In the heart of the developing Al Marjan Island, a new standard of living and leisure is emerging, where modern design and unparalleled service quality create the perfect living space in Ras Al Khaimah. The JW Marriott Residences project, a collaboration between Marriott International and WOW Resorts, offers fully furnished branded apartments managed by renowned hotel operators. Key Features – Exclusive design by famed architect Tony Ashai and stunning views of the island and Persian Gulf. – A wide range of 5-star amenities including premium restaurants, a spa complex, numerous pools, a cutting-edge fitness center, recreational and sports areas, and a cinema. – Private access to a secluded beach and promenade for luxurious relaxation. Community Infrastructure Al Marjan Island, an artificial archipelago in Ras Al Khaimah, caters to affluent individuals and families seeking a high standard of living, with planned parks, family recreation zones, water activities, and casino, making it the future Las Vegas of the Middle East. Location Advantages Convenient access to the main highway, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Salem Rd, allows for easy travel to Ras Al Khaimah International Airport in 30 minutes and Dubai International Airport in 60 minutes.

Location

207, Marjan Island Boulevard, Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

Area Al Marjan Island

Ras Al Khaimah
Al Marjan is an archipelago of four man-made islands in the emirate of Ras El Khaimah. Residential infrastructure and transportation network are being actively developed here. The community will suit investors, expats, young people and those who enjoy a resort lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea50 m
Airport35 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Conference room
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Laundry
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe
