JW Marriott Resort & Residences

Description

In the heart of the developing Al Marjan Island, a new standard of living and leisure is emerging, where modern design and unparalleled service quality create the perfect living space in Ras Al Khaimah. The JW Marriott Residences project, a collaboration between Marriott International and WOW Resorts, offers fully furnished branded apartments managed by renowned hotel operators. Key Features – Exclusive design by famed architect Tony Ashai and stunning views of the island and Persian Gulf. – A wide range of 5-star amenities including premium restaurants, a spa complex, numerous pools, a cutting-edge fitness center, recreational and sports areas, and a cinema. – Private access to a secluded beach and promenade for luxurious relaxation. Community Infrastructure Al Marjan Island, an artificial archipelago in Ras Al Khaimah, caters to affluent individuals and families seeking a high standard of living, with planned parks, family recreation zones, water activities, and casino, making it the future Las Vegas of the Middle East. Location Advantages Convenient access to the main highway, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Salem Rd, allows for easy travel to Ras Al Khaimah International Airport in 30 minutes and Dubai International Airport in 60 minutes.