Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogIsland Heights by Range

Island Heights by Range

44, Al Amwaj Avenue, Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 4
1 / 4
Building
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Range Developments
Total area
from 45 m² to 88 m²
Number of bedrooms
1
Starting price
from 330 596 $from 6 267 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
5%
On Signing SPA
15%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    5%
Item 1 of 5
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors10
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Number of parking spaces165

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
45 – 51
330 596 – 349 713
6 738 – 7 309
1 bedroom
73 – 88
458 151 – 561 722
6 267 – 6 360
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

A serene oasis amid endless seascapes. Island Heights is an elite residential complex in the heart of Al Marjan Island, where mornings begin with the whisper of waves and evenings end with sunsets over the horizon. The project blends contemporary architecture with panoramic views of the azure waters and the world-renowned Wynn resort. Key Features — Thoughtfully designed interiors in a modern style: soft neutral palette, floor-to-ceiling windows, spacious balconies, and premium finishes. — Exclusive amenities: infinity pool with a lounge area, state-of-the-art fitness center, yoga and relaxation space, children’s playground, and a cozy leisure zone. — Close to the sea: just a 3-minute walk to the sandy beaches of the Persian Gulf. Location Advantages The complex is situated on Al Marjan Island with excellent transport accessibility. It takes 30 minutes to reach central Ras Al Khaimah and Al Hamra Golf Club. The drive along E11 Highway brings you to Dubai Mall in 60 minutes and to the DIFC business hub in 70 minutes. Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is only 37 minutes away.

Location

View on map
44, Al Amwaj Avenue, Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

Area Al Marjan Island

Ras Al Khaimah
Al Marjan is an archipelago of four man-made islands in the emirate of Ras El Khaimah. Residential infrastructure and transportation network are being actively developed here. The community will suit investors, expats, young people and those who enjoy a resort lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea90 m
Airport38 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Coworking
Additionally
  • Waterside
Catalog