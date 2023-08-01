Description

Embodiment of tranquility amid green parks and the developed infrastructure of a metropolis. Iris Park Villa is a collection of exquisite townhouses in the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle, designed for professionals, families with children, and investors. The project combines a private atmosphere, thoughtfully designed communal spaces, and proximity to key locations across the emirate. Key Features — The interior design features light oak laminate, quartz agglomerate, glazed porcelain stoneware, Carrara marble tiles, wood-textured wall panels, and polyurethane coating. Finishes include tinted mirrors, brushed metal, and sanitary ware from RAK Ceramics, Aquaeco, and Bagnodesign. The kitchens will be equipped with a built-in refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and washing machine. — Residents have access to a swimming pool, a gym, a landscaped garden, and a children's playground. — The residential complex is equipped with Hikvision intercom systems featuring video calling, remote access, and integration with security systems. The premises offer 24/7 security and covered parking. Location Advantages The clubhouse is built in the prestigious JVC community, with quick access to the city’s main highways. The travel time to Butterfly Garden, Circle Mall, The Springs Souk, Greater Lake Park, Golf Course, The Els Club, and Dubai International Cricket Stadium ranges from 5 to 15 minutes. Dubai Marina, Ain Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, Business Bay, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, Burj Khalifa, Zabeel Palace, and Coca-Cola Arena can be reached within 20–30 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 25 minutes away.