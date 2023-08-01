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HomeReal Estate CatalogIris Park Villa

Iris Park Villa

10, Iris Park Townhouses, District JVC 15, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
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Building
Developer
Sol Properties Development LLC
Total area
from 122 m² to 126 m²
Number of bedrooms
4
Starting price
from 953 029 $from 7 553 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
100%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    100%
Item 1 of 2
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2023
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors3
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesTownhouse
Construction stagesExisting

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
4 bedrooms
122 – 126
953 029
7 553 – 7 764
Floor Plans

Description

Embodiment of tranquility amid green parks and the developed infrastructure of a metropolis. Iris Park Villa is a collection of exquisite townhouses in the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle, designed for professionals, families with children, and investors. The project combines a private atmosphere, thoughtfully designed communal spaces, and proximity to key locations across the emirate. Key Features — The interior design features light oak laminate, quartz agglomerate, glazed porcelain stoneware, Carrara marble tiles, wood-textured wall panels, and polyurethane coating. Finishes include tinted mirrors, brushed metal, and sanitary ware from RAK Ceramics, Aquaeco, and Bagnodesign. The kitchens will be equipped with a built-in refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and washing machine. — Residents have access to a swimming pool, a gym, a landscaped garden, and a children's playground. — The residential complex is equipped with Hikvision intercom systems featuring video calling, remote access, and integration with security systems. The premises offer 24/7 security and covered parking. Location Advantages The clubhouse is built in the prestigious JVC community, with quick access to the city’s main highways. The travel time to Butterfly Garden, Circle Mall, The Springs Souk, Greater Lake Park, Golf Course, The Els Club, and Dubai International Cricket Stadium ranges from 5 to 15 minutes. Dubai Marina, Ain Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, Business Bay, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, Burj Khalifa, Zabeel Palace, and Coca-Cola Arena can be reached within 20–30 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 25 minutes away.

Location

View on map
10, Iris Park Townhouses, District JVC 15, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Dubai
Quiet, family-oriented gated community with green parks and water canals. The neighborhood is located in the center of the city near the main attractions. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. Here will be comfortable for families with children and everyone who prefers a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport350 m
School1 km
Shop600 m
Medical center1 km
Airport31 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Terrace

News

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