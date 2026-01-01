Catalog
Iluka Residences by MS Homes Developers

Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
MS Homes Developers
Total area
from 188 m² to 272 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 2 to 4
Starting price
from 1 102 175 $from 5 838 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
30%
Post Handover Installment Period
24 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2026
Interior finishesDecorated
Ceiling height3 m
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
2 bedrooms
188
1 102 175
5 838
4 bedrooms
204 – 272
1 437 490 – 1 913 850
7 036

Description

Paradise coastal living in Dubai Islands. Flowing lines and luxurious amenities at Iluka Residences reflect the beauty and movement of the ocean waves. Everything here is designed for a sophisticated and comfortable living experience. Key features - All apartments are presented with designer finishes in light beige colours, panoramic windows and balconies, and smart home system. - All lots are equipped with private swimming pools. - On the territory of the complex are located: fitness room, space for meditation and yoga, children's playground, infinity pool, sauna, cinema, barbecue area. Community infrastructure Dubai Islands is a dynamic neighbourhood consisting of five islands near the bustling metropolis. The community harmoniously combines modern residential buildings, hotels, resorts, recreation areas and world-class professional golf courses overlooking the sea. Al Baraha Government Service, Clinicare Naif, Al Fallah Medical Clinic and Al Manar Tarbiya School, Tiny Tots Nursery, Toledo School can be reached within 10-15 minutes. Location advantages The island is connected to the mainland by the Infinity Bridge, which is linked to the Abu Baker Al Siddique Street motorway. The journey to Gold Souk Gold Market is 7 minutes, Jumeirah Beach 10 minutes, Downtown Dubai 20 minutes and Burj Al Arab 25 minutes. Dubai International Airport is a 15-minute drive away.

Location

Area Dubai Islands

Dubai
Dubai Islands is an archipelago of five man-made islands in the Persian Gulf. The community is known for its white-sand beaches. The lifestyle here will suit entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
Transport accessibility

Sea200 m
Airport9 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Terrace
  • Waterside
