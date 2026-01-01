Iluka Residences by MS Homes Developers

Description

Paradise coastal living in Dubai Islands. Flowing lines and luxurious amenities at Iluka Residences reflect the beauty and movement of the ocean waves. Everything here is designed for a sophisticated and comfortable living experience. Key features - All apartments are presented with designer finishes in light beige colours, panoramic windows and balconies, and smart home system. - All lots are equipped with private swimming pools. - On the territory of the complex are located: fitness room, space for meditation and yoga, children's playground, infinity pool, sauna, cinema, barbecue area. Community infrastructure Dubai Islands is a dynamic neighbourhood consisting of five islands near the bustling metropolis. The community harmoniously combines modern residential buildings, hotels, resorts, recreation areas and world-class professional golf courses overlooking the sea. Al Baraha Government Service, Clinicare Naif, Al Fallah Medical Clinic and Al Manar Tarbiya School, Tiny Tots Nursery, Toledo School can be reached within 10-15 minutes. Location advantages The island is connected to the mainland by the Infinity Bridge, which is linked to the Abu Baker Al Siddique Street motorway. The journey to Gold Souk Gold Market is 7 minutes, Jumeirah Beach 10 minutes, Downtown Dubai 20 minutes and Burj Al Arab 25 minutes. Dubai International Airport is a 15-minute drive away.