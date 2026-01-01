Il Vento by Kora

Description

New symbol of luxurious coastal living in Dubai Maritime City. The Il Vento residential complex was designed by Italian company Pininfarina, transforming the energy and aesthetics of the sea into a modern, high-end space. Key features - The apartments feature high-end finishes using natural stone, built-in kitchen appliances and furniture, Gessi brand sanitary ware, Italian wallpaper, well-thought-out layouts, and panoramic windows. - The complex's extensive infrastructure includes a gym, children's and sports playgrounds, an indoor play area for children, a running track, a yoga space, separate swimming pools for adults and children, a jacuzzi, a sauna, a barbecue terrace, a cinema, and more. Location advantages The project is located in a community with a well-developed road network, from which you can reach the major Sheikh Zayed Road in 10 minutes. Jumeirah Beach is also 10 minutes away, Downtown Dubai and DIFC are 15 minutes away, and the Museum of the Future is 16 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 15 minutes away.