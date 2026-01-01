Catalog
Il Vento by Kora

99/8, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Kora Properties
Total area
from 78 m² to 514 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 646 426 $from 7 525 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
On Signing SPA
10%
Before Completion
20%
Upon Handover
60%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2029
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors49
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment, Penthouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
78 – 89
646 426 – 867 256
8 215 – 9 724
2 bedrooms
121 – 139
916 542 – 1 295 303
7 525 – 9 277
3 bedrooms
167 – 221
1 559 972 – 2 045 745
9 229 – 9 313
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

New symbol of luxurious coastal living in Dubai Maritime City. The Il Vento residential complex was designed by Italian company Pininfarina, transforming the energy and aesthetics of the sea into a modern, high-end space. Key features - The apartments feature high-end finishes using natural stone, built-in kitchen appliances and furniture, Gessi brand sanitary ware, Italian wallpaper, well-thought-out layouts, and panoramic windows. - The complex's extensive infrastructure includes a gym, children's and sports playgrounds, an indoor play area for children, a running track, a yoga space, separate swimming pools for adults and children, a jacuzzi, a sauna, a barbecue terrace, a cinema, and more. Location advantages The project is located in a community with a well-developed road network, from which you can reach the major Sheikh Zayed Road in 10 minutes. Jumeirah Beach is also 10 minutes away, Downtown Dubai and DIFC are 15 minutes away, and the Museum of the Future is 16 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 15 minutes away.

Location

99/8, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubai Maritime City

Dubai
Dubai Maritime City is a business district located on a man-made peninsula. The infrastructure and transportation network are rapidly developing, however, access to the sea is already provided. The community is suitable for investors, businessmen, young professionals.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea300 m
Shop350 m
Airport13 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Waterside
