Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogI'Sola Bella by MAK Developers

I'Sola Bella by MAK Developers

Shamal 2 Residences, JVC District 14, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Exteriors
  1. Exteriors
Item 1 of 3
1 / 3
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Developer
MAK Developers
Total area
from 38 m² to 82 m²
Number of bedrooms
1
Starting price
from 209 666 $from 4 799 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.8 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors23
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
38
209 666 – 212 389
5 483 – 5 530
1 bedroom
67 – 82
333 560 – 394 826
4 799 – 4 923
Brochure

Description

Exquisite residential tower in Jumeirah Village Circle. Named after an Italian island, I'Sola Bella brings a touch of European elegance to the heart of Dubai. The project offers resort living, combining luxurious amenities with the vibrant energy of the city. Key features - All apartments are finished in light natural colours, panoramic windows, balconies, storage systems and built-in appliances from German brands. - There is a separate car park for guests of the complex and charging station for electric cars. - The complex has a gym, jogging tracks, yoga space, golf simulator, children's playground, pet park, co-working space, barbecue terrace, cigar room, cinema, lounge zone, spa complex, sauna, infinity pool. Location advantages With access to one of the major motorways, Al Khalil Road, it is easy to get anywhere in the city. Dubai Hills Golf is 15 minutes away, Palm Jumeirah and Expo City Dubai 19 minutes, Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa 22 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 29 minutes away.

Location

View on map
Shamal 2 Residences, JVC District 14, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Dubai
Quiet, family-oriented gated community with green parks and water canals. The neighborhood is located in the center of the city near the main attractions. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. Here will be comfortable for families with children and everyone who prefers a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

School700 m
Shop270 m
Medical center1 km
Airport31 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Golf Simulator
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Washhouse
Catalog