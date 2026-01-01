I'Sola Bella by MAK Developers

Description

Exquisite residential tower in Jumeirah Village Circle. Named after an Italian island, I'Sola Bella brings a touch of European elegance to the heart of Dubai. The project offers resort living, combining luxurious amenities with the vibrant energy of the city. Key features - All apartments are finished in light natural colours, panoramic windows, balconies, storage systems and built-in appliances from German brands. - There is a separate car park for guests of the complex and charging station for electric cars. - The complex has a gym, jogging tracks, yoga space, golf simulator, children's playground, pet park, co-working space, barbecue terrace, cigar room, cinema, lounge zone, spa complex, sauna, infinity pool. Location advantages With access to one of the major motorways, Al Khalil Road, it is easy to get anywhere in the city. Dubai Hills Golf is 15 minutes away, Palm Jumeirah and Expo City Dubai 19 minutes, Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa 22 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 29 minutes away.