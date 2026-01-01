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HomeReal Estate CatalogHouse of Well

House of Well

Dubai Islands, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 3
1 / 3
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Well Concept Development
Total area
from 87 m² to 255 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 610 489 $from 6 096 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
15%
Upon Handover
65%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 3
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors13
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
87
610 489 – 613 448
7 007 – 7 041
2 bedrooms
124 – 232
844 514 – 1 435 701
6 169 – 6 798
3 bedrooms
169 – 255
1 030 753 – 1 585 970
6 096 – 6 427
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

A premium residential complex on Dubai Islands. The atmosphere of the House of Well clubhouse embodies a unique lifestyle, where every detail is designed to ensure maximum comfort and a high quality of life for residents. Key Features - The apartments feature high-end finishes in light tones, open floor plans, built-in appliances from the European brand Miele, walk-in closets, a “Smart Home” system, panoramic windows, and spacious balconies. - Residents can take advantage of concierge and valet parking services. - The complex’s amenities include a fitness center, a yoga space, a playground, a guest lobby, poolside lounge areas, a spa center, and more. Location Advantages The Dubai Islands Mall is just 3 minutes away from the project, and Dubai Islands Beach is 5 minutes away. It also takes 5 minutes to reach the Infinity Bridge, which connects the island to the mainland. The drive to the Dubai Frame takes 20 minutes, to the DIFC district — 25 minutes, and to the Burj Khalifa — 30 minutes. The trip to Dubai International Airport takes 15 minutes.

Location

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Dubai Islands, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubai Islands

Dubai
Dubai Islands is an archipelago of five man-made islands in the Persian Gulf. The community is known for its white-sand beaches. The lifestyle here will suit entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More details

Transport accessibility

Airport8 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
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