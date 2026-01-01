Description

A premium residential complex on Dubai Islands. The atmosphere of the House of Well clubhouse embodies a unique lifestyle, where every detail is designed to ensure maximum comfort and a high quality of life for residents. Key Features - The apartments feature high-end finishes in light tones, open floor plans, built-in appliances from the European brand Miele, walk-in closets, a “Smart Home” system, panoramic windows, and spacious balconies. - Residents can take advantage of concierge and valet parking services. - The complex’s amenities include a fitness center, a yoga space, a playground, a guest lobby, poolside lounge areas, a spa center, and more. Location Advantages The Dubai Islands Mall is just 3 minutes away from the project, and Dubai Islands Beach is 5 minutes away. It also takes 5 minutes to reach the Infinity Bridge, which connects the island to the mainland. The drive to the Dubai Frame takes 20 minutes, to the DIFC district — 25 minutes, and to the Burj Khalifa — 30 minutes. The trip to Dubai International Airport takes 15 minutes.