Helvetia Residences by Driven Properties

2/2, Mayar Boulevard, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
DHG Properties
Total area
from 40 m² to 343 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 258 679 $from 4 271 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
40%
Post Handover Installment Period
24 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2026
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors25
Water supplyYes
Unit typesApartment, Duplex
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
40
258 679
6 343
1 bedroom
77 – 144
453 370 – 847 107
5 861 – 5 879
2 bedrooms
101 – 128
555 480 – 1 108 509
5 500 – 8 619
3 bedrooms
160 – 343
1 061 130 – 1 469 026
4 271 – 6 596
Brochure

Description

The residential complex surrounded by numerous green areas, shopping centers, schools, and attractions in Jumeirah Village Circle is primarily suited for those valuing the tranquility and comfort of a quiet location. Helvetia Residences offers a cozy living space, seamlessly integrated into the family-oriented district's infrastructure and style. Key Features – On-site amenities include a restaurant, mini-market, pharmacy, pool, running track, gym, paddle court, spa, meditation hall, and electric vehicle charging stations. – Residences are designed for comfort, with large panoramic windows and an open layout providing natural light and a sense of space. – Thoughtful zoning creates ideal conditions for relaxation, dining, and leisure. Community Infrastructure Jumeirah Village Circle features low and mid-rise buildings with well-developed infrastructure, including parks like Halfa Park and Khansoor Park, Right Health Karama Medical Center, JSS International School, Ladybird Early Learning Centre, and Circle Mall JVC, along with numerous supermarkets, cafes, and restaurants within walking distance. Location Advantages The location offers good connectivity to all city areas, with access to major highways like Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Rd, Al Khail Rd, and Hassa St. Dubai Marina promenade and Dubai Miracle Garden are 15-20 minutes away, while Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 25 minutes from the complex. Al Maktoum International Airport is a 30-minute drive away.

Location

View on map
2/2, Mayar Boulevard, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Dubai
Quiet, family-oriented gated community with green parks and water canals. The neighborhood is located in the center of the city near the main attractions. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. Here will be comfortable for families with children and everyone who prefers a measured lifestyle.
More details

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Massage center
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Garden
  • Park
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Pharmacy
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace
