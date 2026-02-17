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HomeReal Estate CatalogGreenfield by Samana

Greenfield by Samana

Rawabi Residence, Warsan 4, Mushraif, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 3
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Building
Building
Building
Developer
Samana Developers
Total area
from 41 m² to 82 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 231 450 $from 4 149 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
5%
On Signing SPA
10%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
1%
Post Handover
44%
Post Handover Installment Period
44 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    5%
Item 1 of 8
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
  1. 15% Discount for Ramadan from Samana Developers

    15% Discount for Ramadan from Samana Developers

    Discount and flexible payment plan on popular projects
    More details
Item 1 of 1

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2029
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors21
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
41
231 450
5 623
2 bedrooms
82
340 368
4 149
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

A cozy residential complex away from the hustle and bustle of the city in the Al Warsan district. The Greenfield residential complex offers a peaceful and comfortable lifestyle surrounded by nature. Key Features - All apartments feature high-end finishes in soothing pastel tones, panoramic windows, and private balconies. - Flexible floor plans allow residents to transform the space according to their needs: turning a one-bedroom apartment into a two-bedroom, or a two-bedroom into a three-bedroom. - The complex features: sports and children’s playgrounds, a gym, separate pools for adults and children, a jacuzzi, an outdoor cinema, lounge areas, a barbecue terrace, a guest lobby, and more. Location Advantages Thanks to access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, you can easily reach any location in the city. The drive to Dubai Safari Park takes 10 minutes, to the Academic City district — 12 minutes, to the IMG World of Adventures theme park — 15 minutes, and to the Global Village international fair — 20 minutes. Dubai International Airport is an 18-minute drive away.

Location

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Rawabi Residence, Warsan 4, Mushraif, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

School500 m
Shop350 m
Medical center400 m
Airport15 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area

Developer

Samana Developers

Samana Developers

A construction company that is part of the Samana Group conglomerate and has completed more than 20 projects in the UAE.
More details
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