Greenfield by Samana

Description

A cozy residential complex away from the hustle and bustle of the city in the Al Warsan district. The Greenfield residential complex offers a peaceful and comfortable lifestyle surrounded by nature. Key Features - All apartments feature high-end finishes in soothing pastel tones, panoramic windows, and private balconies. - Flexible floor plans allow residents to transform the space according to their needs: turning a one-bedroom apartment into a two-bedroom, or a two-bedroom into a three-bedroom. - The complex features: sports and children’s playgrounds, a gym, separate pools for adults and children, a jacuzzi, an outdoor cinema, lounge areas, a barbecue terrace, a guest lobby, and more. Location Advantages Thanks to access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, you can easily reach any location in the city. The drive to Dubai Safari Park takes 10 minutes, to the Academic City district — 12 minutes, to the IMG World of Adventures theme park — 15 minutes, and to the Global Village international fair — 20 minutes. Dubai International Airport is an 18-minute drive away.