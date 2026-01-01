Gateway Residences by Premier Choice

Description

Modern mixed-use complex with an emphasis on lifestyle and active living in Jumeirah Village Circle. It offers comfortable spaces for work and meetings, a swimming pool with panoramic views of Emirates Living and Dubai Marina, as well as well-designed spaces for children and families. Key features - Residents can choose between light or dark interior color palettes and open or closed kitchen layouts. - All apartments are equipped with a smart home system, Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) automated control console, and keyless access via personal cards. - The complex's infrastructure includes a gym, playground, paddle tennis and basketball courts, barbecue terrace, rooftop infinity pool, cinema, coworking space, and more. Location advantages The project is located 3 minutes from Al Khail Road. It takes 10 minutes to reach the Dubai Hills Mall and Mall of the Emirates shopping centers and the Dubai Marina area, 15 minutes to the popular Burj Khalifa location, and 20 minutes to Jumeirah Beach and the Museum of the Future. Dubai International Airport is 30 minutes away.