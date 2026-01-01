Catalog
Gateway Residences by Premier Choice

Laval Residence, District JVC 10, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Premier Choice
Total area
from 71 m² to 218 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 257 008 $from 3 588 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
40%
Post Handover Installment Period
48 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2026
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors17
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment, Duplex
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
71 – 73
257 008 – 263 181
3 588 – 3 590
Brochure

Description

Modern mixed-use complex with an emphasis on lifestyle and active living in Jumeirah Village Circle. It offers comfortable spaces for work and meetings, a swimming pool with panoramic views of Emirates Living and Dubai Marina, as well as well-designed spaces for children and families. Key features - Residents can choose between light or dark interior color palettes and open or closed kitchen layouts. - All apartments are equipped with a smart home system, Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) automated control console, and keyless access via personal cards. - The complex's infrastructure includes a gym, playground, paddle tennis and basketball courts, barbecue terrace, rooftop infinity pool, cinema, coworking space, and more. Location advantages The project is located 3 minutes from Al Khail Road. It takes 10 minutes to reach the Dubai Hills Mall and Mall of the Emirates shopping centers and the Dubai Marina area, 15 minutes to the popular Burj Khalifa location, and 20 minutes to Jumeirah Beach and the Museum of the Future. Dubai International Airport is 30 minutes away.

Location

Laval Residence, District JVC 10, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Dubai
Quiet, family-oriented gated community with green parks and water canals. The neighborhood is located in the center of the city near the main attractions. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. Here will be comfortable for families with children and everyone who prefers a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport350 m
School500 m
Shop230 m
Medical center1 km
Airport31 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
