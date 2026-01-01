Catalog
Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Octa Properties
Total area
from 91 m² to 295 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 2 to 4
Starting price
from 681 280 $from 4 371 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Signing SPA
50%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors12
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Freight elevatorYes

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
2 bedrooms
91 – 295
681 280 – 1 291 763
4 371 – 7 464
3 bedrooms
160 – 177
1 231 313 – 1 367 460
7 695
4 bedrooms
244 – 248
1 916 405 – 1 947 447
7 830 – 7 846
Description

The premium residential complex Flora Shore on Dubai Islands harmoniously combines the tranquility of beachfront living with the energy of a modern metropolis. The project represents an architectural masterpiece in golden tones, creating an atmosphere of sophisticated luxury and comfort. Key Features – Fully furnished residences with high ceilings, panoramic windows and spacious terraces – Multi-level recreational infrastructure: outdoor swimming pool, fitness center, coworking spaces, children's club and lounge areas – Rooftop amenities including yoga zone, open-air cinema, summer kitchen and relaxation areas – Direct access to private beach and Beach Walk promenade Location Advantages Flora Shore's location on Dubai Islands offers excellent connectivity to key destinations across the city. The Waterfront Market is just 11 minutes away, while Dubai Festival City and the Museum of the Future can be reached in 18-25 minutes. Business Bay, Downtown Dubai, and the Burj Al Arab are 30-40 minutes away, and Dubai International Airport (DXB) is only 18 minutes by car.

Location

Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubai Islands

Dubai
Dubai Islands is an archipelago of five man-made islands in the Persian Gulf. The community is known for its white-sand beaches. The lifestyle here will suit entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
School7 km
Shop300 m
Medical center7 km
Metro station7 km
Airport11 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Massage center
  • Sauna
  • Separate swimming pool
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Open balcony
  • Terrace
  • Waterside
