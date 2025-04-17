Catalog
UAE
Flora Isle by Centurion

Flora Isle by Centurion

Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Centurion Group
Total area
from 108 m² to 315 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 1 040 163 $from 7 915 $/m²

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2027
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors8
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
108
1 040 163
9 625
2 bedrooms
163
1 294 213
7 915
3 bedrooms
260 – 315
2 643 975 – 2 935 329
9 291 – 10 139
Description

A picturesque oceanfront retreat. Flora Isle is the epitome of tranquility and luxury amidst stunning ocean views. This unique project harmoniously blends the grandeur of nature with modern comforts, offering residents a space to live and relax. Key Features — Interiors are designed in a soft natural palette: light wood, ivory porcelain tiles and fluted wood paneling create an atmosphere inspired by the waves of the sea. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer endless ocean views. — The residence offers premium amenities including indoor and outdoor playgrounds, swimming pools, yoga pavilions, barbecue areas, sea view lounges and wellness gardens. For the active lifestyle enthusiast, there are jogging tracks, outdoor gyms and beach volleyball. — Exclusive beach access, spacious terraces and lounge areas allow residents to enjoy the surrounding tranquility and privacy every day. Location advantages Key facilities are easily accessible from the residence, with the city center only 15 minutes away and shopping centers only 20 minutes away. The international airport is located 30 minutes away.

Location

View on map
Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubai Islands

Dubai
Dubai Islands is an archipelago of five man-made islands in the Persian Gulf. The community is known for its white-sand beaches. The lifestyle here will suit entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea150 m
Shop3 km
Airport9 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Squash court
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Terrace
  • Waterside

News

