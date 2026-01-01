Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogFlora Bay Residences

Flora Bay Residences

Dubai Islands, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 2
1 / 2
Building
Building
Developer
Octa Properties
Total area
from 68 m² to 186 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 525 456 $from 6 081 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
5%
On Signing SPA
15%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    5%
Item 1 of 5
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors10
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Freight elevatorYes

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
68
525 456
7 695
2 bedrooms
106
673 564
6 321
3 bedrooms
186
1 135 584
6 081
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

A haven of tranquility on the shores of the legendary Dubai Islands. Flora Bay Residences is a complex offering spacious, fully furnished apartments, wellness infrastructure, and shared spaces designed for seaside living. The project is ideal for those who value privacy while maintaining quick access to the city’s key destinations. Key Features — Architecture in the style of tropical modernism: wave-like facade lines in light stone are combined with full-height glazing and terraces. The lower levels are accentuated with horizontal perforated panels and palm trees, while the upper floors with cantilevered projections and greenery emphasize the connection with the natural surroundings. — The interiors are designed in a palette of beige, sandy, and milky tones with azure-turquoise and emerald accents. Finishes include white marble and wenge-textured wood flooring, matte stone, lacquered wardrobes with gold-tone fittings, and glass partitions. — On-site amenities include a swimming pool, gym, lounge, business center, game room, outdoor children’s playground, and multifunctional leisure areas. — Golden beaches are located 5 minutes from the residence. Panoramic views of the azure waters of the Persian Gulf open from the windows. Location Advantages The tower is located on Dubai Islands, an archipelago with well-developed transport links to the mainland. Island A Yacht Marina, Sports Country Club House Course, Dubai Islands Mall, Waterfront Market, and the Golf Course can be reached within 5–10 minutes. Dubai Festival City is 18 minutes away. Museum of the Future, Business Bay, Downtown Dubai, The Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, Burj Khalifa, Zabeel Palace, Coca-Cola Arena, and Burj Al Arab are within a 25–40 minute drive. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 18 minutes by car.

Location

View on map
Dubai Islands, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubai Islands

Dubai
Dubai Islands is an archipelago of five man-made islands in the Persian Gulf. The community is known for its white-sand beaches. The lifestyle here will suit entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea550 m
Shop2 km
Airport10 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Waterside
Catalog