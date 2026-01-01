Description

A haven of tranquility on the shores of the legendary Dubai Islands. Flora Bay Residences is a complex offering spacious, fully furnished apartments, wellness infrastructure, and shared spaces designed for seaside living. The project is ideal for those who value privacy while maintaining quick access to the city’s key destinations. Key Features — Architecture in the style of tropical modernism: wave-like facade lines in light stone are combined with full-height glazing and terraces. The lower levels are accentuated with horizontal perforated panels and palm trees, while the upper floors with cantilevered projections and greenery emphasize the connection with the natural surroundings. — The interiors are designed in a palette of beige, sandy, and milky tones with azure-turquoise and emerald accents. Finishes include white marble and wenge-textured wood flooring, matte stone, lacquered wardrobes with gold-tone fittings, and glass partitions. — On-site amenities include a swimming pool, gym, lounge, business center, game room, outdoor children’s playground, and multifunctional leisure areas. — Golden beaches are located 5 minutes from the residence. Panoramic views of the azure waters of the Persian Gulf open from the windows. Location Advantages The tower is located on Dubai Islands, an archipelago with well-developed transport links to the mainland. Island A Yacht Marina, Sports Country Club House Course, Dubai Islands Mall, Waterfront Market, and the Golf Course can be reached within 5–10 minutes. Dubai Festival City is 18 minutes away. Museum of the Future, Business Bay, Downtown Dubai, The Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, Burj Khalifa, Zabeel Palace, Coca-Cola Arena, and Burj Al Arab are within a 25–40 minute drive. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 18 minutes by car.