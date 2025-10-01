FH Residency by Forum Development

Description

FH Residency is a residential complex conveniently located in the quiet and peaceful Jumeirah Village Triangle community. The building features Mediterranean and Arabian styles and is close to major attractions. FH Residency caters to the needs of urban dwellers and offers affordable and diverse entertainment. It is not just a place to live, but a space where everyone can find something special and unique for themselves. Key Features - All living spaces are equipped with modern appliances, high ceilings and large panoramic windows that fill the rooms with plenty of light and air. - The complex features partially furnished lots, finished in beige and milky colors. - FH Residency is focused on family infrastructure and entertainment for active residents of the complex. Neighborhood Infrastructure JVT is one of the popular and sought-after neighborhoods in Dubai. All infrastructure in it is designed with the needs of large families in mind. Residents have at their disposal 7 parks, sports grounds, basketball, soccer and tennis courts, schools. By 2025 a large shopping center Al Khail Avenue Mall is planned to be opened, and by 2026 - a metro station. Infrastructure of the complex Residents will be able to enjoy a variety of internal infrastructure of the complex. Residents will have access to a modern coffee shop where they can relax or work during the day, a swimming pool, an equipped gym for fitness, a space for yoga, and a children's playroom. A special feature of the complex will be an outdoor training area especially for those who like to do sports in the open air. Transportation accessibility The location of FH Residency provides easy access to popular attractions and other areas of the emirate. It will take about 20 minutes to reach Dubai Downtown and Dubai Mall. It takes 10 minutes to reach Dubai Marina, 15 minutes to Palm Jumeirah and 25 minutes to Dubai International Airport.