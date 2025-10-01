Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogFH Residency by Forum Development

FH Residency by Forum Development

B30, District JVT 3, Al Barsha South 5, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Project Render
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 21
1 / 21
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Developer
Forum Development
Total area
from 68 m² to 148 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 428 696 $from 5 566 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2025
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors24
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Type of parkingOutdoor Parking Space
Parking elevatorYes

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
68 – 79
428 696 – 476 810
6 012 – 6 288
2 bedrooms
94 – 96
527 034 – 579 737
5 566 – 5 987
3 bedrooms
148
868 966
5 856

Description

FH Residency is a residential complex conveniently located in the quiet and peaceful Jumeirah Village Triangle community. The building features Mediterranean and Arabian styles and is close to major attractions. FH Residency caters to the needs of urban dwellers and offers affordable and diverse entertainment. It is not just a place to live, but a space where everyone can find something special and unique for themselves. Key Features - All living spaces are equipped with modern appliances, high ceilings and large panoramic windows that fill the rooms with plenty of light and air. - The complex features partially furnished lots, finished in beige and milky colors. - FH Residency is focused on family infrastructure and entertainment for active residents of the complex. Neighborhood Infrastructure JVT is one of the popular and sought-after neighborhoods in Dubai. All infrastructure in it is designed with the needs of large families in mind. Residents have at their disposal 7 parks, sports grounds, basketball, soccer and tennis courts, schools. By 2025 a large shopping center Al Khail Avenue Mall is planned to be opened, and by 2026 - a metro station. Infrastructure of the complex Residents will be able to enjoy a variety of internal infrastructure of the complex. Residents will have access to a modern coffee shop where they can relax or work during the day, a swimming pool, an equipped gym for fitness, a space for yoga, and a children's playroom. A special feature of the complex will be an outdoor training area especially for those who like to do sports in the open air. Transportation accessibility The location of FH Residency provides easy access to popular attractions and other areas of the emirate. It will take about 20 minutes to reach Dubai Downtown and Dubai Mall. It takes 10 minutes to reach Dubai Marina, 15 minutes to Palm Jumeirah and 25 minutes to Dubai International Airport.

Location

View on map
B30, District JVT 3, Al Barsha South 5, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea10 km
School750 m
Shop2 km
Medical center7 km
Metro station6 km
Airport28 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Conference room
  • Park
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe

News

  1. Request for a broker: ‘Where to buy an apartment in Dubai so there is no construction nearby?’
    Request for a broker: ‘Where to buy an apartment in Dubai so there is no construction nearby?’24.10.2024
Item 1 of 1
Catalog