Fauchon Residences by Prestige One

Description

A premium residential complex in Jumeirah Garden City, one of Dubai’s central districts. The Fauchon Residences building is inspired by the Parisian lifestyle, where elegance, functionality, and attention to detail come together to create a harmonious space for everyday living. Well-thought-out floor plans, high-quality materials, and understated design create an atmosphere of refined luxury, offering the perfect balance between the energy of the metropolis, comfort, and tranquility. Key features - The apartments feature high-end finishes in light tones, built-in appliances and storage systems, high ceilings, and balconies. Thanks to panoramic windows, the building will always be filled with natural light. - Each residence comes with one designated parking space. - The complex’s amenities include: a gym, a sports court, a yoga area, lounge areas, a barbecue terrace, an infinity pool, a coworking space, a floating movie theater, and more. Location advantages The project is located in an area with excellent transportation access. It’s a 1-minute walk to a public transport stop, a 10-minute walk to the Financial Centre metro station, and a 5-minute drive to Sheikh Zayed Road. It takes 5 minutes to reach popular attractions such as the Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, and the Museum of the Future; 15 minutes to reach the Palm Jumeirah area; and 20 minutes to reach Dubai Marina. Dubai International Airport is a 13-minute drive away.