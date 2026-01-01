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HomeReal Estate CatalogFauchon Residences by Prestige One

Fauchon Residences by Prestige One

19B, Al Badaa Street, Al Wasl, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
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Building
Building
Developer
Prestige One Developments
Total area
from 50 m² to 209 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 509 190 $from 5 164 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
45%
Upon Handover
35%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors12
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Type of parkingUnderground Parking Space

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
50 – 119
509 190 – 670 660
5 632 – 10 081
2 bedrooms
112 – 209
850 919 – 1 082 096
5 164 – 7 577
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

A premium residential complex in Jumeirah Garden City, one of Dubai’s central districts. The Fauchon Residences building is inspired by the Parisian lifestyle, where elegance, functionality, and attention to detail come together to create a harmonious space for everyday living. Well-thought-out floor plans, high-quality materials, and understated design create an atmosphere of refined luxury, offering the perfect balance between the energy of the metropolis, comfort, and tranquility. Key features - The apartments feature high-end finishes in light tones, built-in appliances and storage systems, high ceilings, and balconies. Thanks to panoramic windows, the building will always be filled with natural light. - Each residence comes with one designated parking space. - The complex’s amenities include: a gym, a sports court, a yoga area, lounge areas, a barbecue terrace, an infinity pool, a coworking space, a floating movie theater, and more. Location advantages The project is located in an area with excellent transportation access. It’s a 1-minute walk to a public transport stop, a 10-minute walk to the Financial Centre metro station, and a 5-minute drive to Sheikh Zayed Road. It takes 5 minutes to reach popular attractions such as the Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, and the Museum of the Future; 15 minutes to reach the Palm Jumeirah area; and 20 minutes to reach Dubai Marina. Dubai International Airport is a 13-minute drive away.

Location

View on map
19B, Al Badaa Street, Al Wasl, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport30 m
School500 m
Shop1 km
Medical center2 km
Metro station750 m
Airport11 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe

Developer

Prestige One Developments

Prestige One Developments

Since 2007, the developer has been implementing premium residential projects in Dubai and investing in real estate in various countries around the world.
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