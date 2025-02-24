Fahid Beach House by Aldar

Description

An exquisite gem on the Abu Dhabi coastline. The Beach House is an architectural ensemble on Fahid Island within walking distance of beaches and the waters of the Persian Gulf. 11 elegant towers offer studios and 1–3 bedroom apartments, including options with a maid’s room. Key Features — Interiors are designed in a light sandy palette with an emphasis on milky tones, natural oak, and marble with expressive veining. Matte textures, cream ceramics, and glass elements create an atmosphere of freshness and softness. — Premium infrastructure includes two swimming pools, gyms, multifunctional rooms, children’s playgrounds, coworking lounges, relaxation zones, public spaces, and bicycle parking. — The exclusive status of the complex is confirmed by three international certifications: Fitwel 3 rating, Estidama 3, and preliminary LEED Platinum accreditation. Location Advantages The project is located on Fahid Island with direct access to a 930-meter natural beach and a 2-kilometer promenade. Proximity to the Coral Drive shopping boulevard provides access to boutiques, wellness studios, and restaurants within a 5–10 minute radius. The community will feature a park with a 10-kilometer jogging track, a prestigious school, a modern wellness clinic, and a 5-star resort. Travel time to Yas Island is 5 minutes, to Saadiyat Island — 15 minutes, to Abu Dhabi city center — 20 minutes, and to Dubai — 50 minutes. The trip to Zayed International Airport will take 15 minutes.