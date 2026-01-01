Description

Eywa Way of Water is a residential development by R.Evolution on the Dubai Water Canal in Business Bay. The building comprises 65 residences, including two- to four-bedroom apartments, three duplexes and one penthouse. Architecture and interiors are by OAD. Key features – Residences feature private entrance lobbies with direct lift access. Layouts include dressing rooms and en-suite bathrooms, while three- to five-bedroom homes also provide secondary kitchens and service areas. – Apartments are delivered with completed interiors, fitted kitchens and appliances by Miele, Liebherr and Bosch. Materials include natural stone, timber parquet and Paldao veneer. – Spacious terraces incorporate private pools, waterfalls and greenery. Windows and outdoor spaces overlook the canal and city skyline. – Shared facilities include swimming pools, a gym, yoga studios, a spa with several types of sauna, children’s areas and an outdoor cinema. – A library, tea lounge and private dining spaces are planned. Sky Collection owners have access to the dedicated Tulkun Lounge. A 24-hour resident concierge service is also planned. Location advantages Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall and Dubai Opera are approximately eight minutes away by car, DIFC is ten minutes away and Dubai International Airport is fifteen minutes away. Restaurants, hotels and walking routes in Business Bay are located nearby.