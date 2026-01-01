Description

A new standard of luxury living in the heart of Dubai, in Business Bay. At first glance, the architecture of the Eywa Tree of Life residential complex resembles the Tree of Life. Its organic forms are inspired by the banyan tree, whose spreading canopy seems to support the surrounding world, while its roots reaching deep into the earth symbolize an inexhaustible source of life. The building’s exterior embodies the idea of unity between humanity and nature, cyclicality, and eternal renewal. Key features - All apartments feature built-in appliances from Miele, Liebherr, and Bosch, a “Smart Home” system, and storage modules finished with Australian paldao wood. - The finishes use environmentally friendly, non-toxic materials, and an integrated EMF protection system reduces exposure to electromagnetic fields. Special treatment during the construction phase prevents the growth of mold and fungi. - The air purification system is equipped with MERV-14 filtration, ionization technology, and an advanced VLED system. - For water purification, the project features Alfa Omega’s Living Water technology, which ensures mineral balance and multi-stage purification through micro-flow filtration. The system is used for drinking water, hydrotherapy, and swimming pools. - Residents have access to: a fitness studio, a spa center, a sauna, a hammam, 3 swimming pools, relaxation areas, 2 health bars, a crystal garden, a business lounge, a library, and more. - The building meets the highest international standards for sustainability (LEED Platinum), resident health and well-being (WELL Platinum), and digital infrastructure and high-speed connectivity (WiredScore Platinum). Location advantages The project is located near Marasi Drive, which provides access to Al Khail Road. It is a 2-minute walk to the Marasi Marine ferry terminal and a 10-minute drive to the Business Bay metro station and the Museum of the Future. Popular destinations such as the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Mall are a 15-minute drive away, while the Ras Al Khor Nature Reserve is a 20-minute drive away. Dubai International Airport is a 17-minute drive away.