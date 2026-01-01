Catalog
Expo Valley Views

District 2020, Madinat Al Maktoum, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Expo City
Total area
from 126 m² to 177 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 2 to 3
Starting price
from 698 706 $from 5 497 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
On Signing SPA
7.5%
Before Completion
52.5%
Upon Handover
5%
Post Handover
25%
Post Handover Installment Period
30 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2029
Interior finishesDecorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
2 bedrooms
126 – 137
698 706 – 774 132
5 540 – 5 644
3 bedrooms
168 – 177
928 795 – 978 897
5 497 – 5 522
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

New vision of urban life at Expo City. The Expo Valley Views residential complex reflects the desire to create a space of the future, where human comfort and innovation are harmoniously intertwined with the surrounding nature. Key features - The interiors are presented with clean finish and are available in two design palettes: Timeless Elegance — a monochrome composition with an emphasis on textures, light, and contrasts; Calm Canvas — soft natural shades and natural materials that create a warm, calm atmosphere. - The building is equipped with a smart irrigation system, water reuse, and a responsible approach to material selection. - All architectural elements are designed to create a low-carbon and sustainable lifestyle in line with the UAE Net Zero 2050 strategy. - Residents have access to a gym, yoga space, outdoor and indoor children's playgrounds, barbecue terrace, separate swimming pools for adults and children, walking paths, lounge areas, and more. Location advantages The project is located just a few minutes from Expo Road. It takes 8 minutes to get to the Expo 2020 metro station, 10 minutes to the Expo City exhibition complex, and 25 minutes to the IMG World of Adventures amusement park. The drive to Al Maktoum International Airport takes 30 minutes.

Location

District 2020, Madinat Al Maktoum, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Metro station2 km
Airport25 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Bakery
  • Restaurant/cafe

Developer

Expo City

A respected real estate developer that has established itself as one of the most innovative and reliable in the Dubai market. The company's profile encompasses the creation of unique residential and commercial developments based on modern principles of design and sustainability.
