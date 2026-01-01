Description

New vision of urban life at Expo City. The Expo Valley Views residential complex reflects the desire to create a space of the future, where human comfort and innovation are harmoniously intertwined with the surrounding nature. Key features - The interiors are presented with clean finish and are available in two design palettes: Timeless Elegance — a monochrome composition with an emphasis on textures, light, and contrasts; Calm Canvas — soft natural shades and natural materials that create a warm, calm atmosphere. - The building is equipped with a smart irrigation system, water reuse, and a responsible approach to material selection. - All architectural elements are designed to create a low-carbon and sustainable lifestyle in line with the UAE Net Zero 2050 strategy. - Residents have access to a gym, yoga space, outdoor and indoor children's playgrounds, barbecue terrace, separate swimming pools for adults and children, walking paths, lounge areas, and more. Location advantages The project is located just a few minutes from Expo Road. It takes 8 minutes to get to the Expo 2020 metro station, 10 minutes to the Expo City exhibition complex, and 25 minutes to the IMG World of Adventures amusement park. The drive to Al Maktoum International Airport takes 30 minutes.