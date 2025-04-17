Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogESSENL1FE by Object1

ESSENL1FE by Object1

B30, District JVT 3, Al Barsha South 5, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Exteriors
  1. Exteriors
Item 1 of 6
1 / 6
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Developer
Object One Real Estate Development
Total area
from 40 m² to 143 m²
Number of bedrooms
1
Starting price
from 236 729 $from 4 352 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
5%
Post Handover
35%
Post Handover Installment Period
7 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 7
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2027
Interior finishesDecorated
Ceiling height3 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors31
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
40 – 45
236 729 – 249 446
5 502 – 5 806
1 bedroom
83 – 143
379 166 – 622 827
4 352 – 4 537
Brochure

Description

Premium clubhouse in Jumeirah Village Triangle. ESSENL1FE's contemporary architecture, sophisticated interiors and thoughtful layouts create an atmosphere of harmony and tranquillity. It is a place of peace and well-being that will help you find balance in your life. Key features - Apartments are finished in neutral pastel colours with panoramic windows and spacious balconies. - All lots are equipped with Smart Home system. This technology allows through an application on a smartphone or smartwatch to open the front door, control light, music, air temperature and monitor the security of the house. - Residents have access to: gym, yoga space, table tennis, padel tennis, children's playground, separate pools for adults and children, cinema, sauna, lounge area, multi-purpose room for work and leisure, event hall, etc. Location advantages Thanks to the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road highway exit, it takes 9 minutes to reach Dubai Miracle Garden, 15 minutes to Mall of the Emirates and Jumeirah Golf Estates Golf Course. Palm Jumeirah is 22 minutes away and Legoland Dubai is 27 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 27 minutes away.

Location

View on map
B30, District JVT 3, Al Barsha South 5, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

School750 m
Shop500 m
Airport28 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Paddle tennis
  • Table tennis room
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area

Developer

Object One Real Estate Development

Object One Real Estate Development

A multidisciplinary development company, part of the international structure TSZ Group, successfully realizing projects in Spain and the UAE. Decades of experience in development, construction, financing and operation allows the team to create not just buildings, but new urban landmarks that change the image of the city and the lifestyle of its residents.
More details

News

  1. Investing in Dubai off-plan real estate - risks and opportunities
    Investing in Dubai off-plan real estate - risks and opportunities17.04.2025
Item 1 of 1
Catalog