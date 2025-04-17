ESSENL1FE by Object1

Description

Premium clubhouse in Jumeirah Village Triangle. ESSENL1FE's contemporary architecture, sophisticated interiors and thoughtful layouts create an atmosphere of harmony and tranquillity. It is a place of peace and well-being that will help you find balance in your life. Key features - Apartments are finished in neutral pastel colours with panoramic windows and spacious balconies. - All lots are equipped with Smart Home system. This technology allows through an application on a smartphone or smartwatch to open the front door, control light, music, air temperature and monitor the security of the house. - Residents have access to: gym, yoga space, table tennis, padel tennis, children's playground, separate pools for adults and children, cinema, sauna, lounge area, multi-purpose room for work and leisure, event hall, etc. Location advantages Thanks to the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road highway exit, it takes 9 minutes to reach Dubai Miracle Garden, 15 minutes to Mall of the Emirates and Jumeirah Golf Estates Golf Course. Palm Jumeirah is 22 minutes away and Legoland Dubai is 27 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 27 minutes away.