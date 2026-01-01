Elire by Qube
Exquisite residential complex in the heart of Dubai in Business Bay. The architecture of Elire is inspired by the traditional Bargil wind towers, which give the building a distinctive character and set it apart from the surrounding glass skyscrapers. Key features - The apartments are fully furnished, equipped with built-in appliances and an original design by the architectural firm Arnaud Behzadi. - The decoration is made with natural materials: granite floors, quartzite countertops and solid walnut elements. - The complex is managed by the premium hospitality brand LUX*, which is part of The Lux Collection. - Residents have access to: gym, yoga space, children's playground, separate pools for adults and children, barbecue terrace, lounge areas, walking paths, sauna, spa center, etc. Location advantages The project is located in a central area with excellent transport accessibility — in a few minutes you can get to the bus stop, Business Bay metro station and exit onto the major highway Sheikh Zayed Road. It takes 5 minutes to get to the popular Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, and Palm Jumeirah in 15 minutes. Dubai International Airport is also a 15-minute drive away.
Area Business BayDubai
Amenities
- Playground
- Game area
- Swimming pool for children
- Sauna
- Spa-center
- Outdoor swimming pool
- Gym
- Sports ground
- Yoga Space
- Barbeque area
- Lobby
- Park
- Recreation area
- Promenade
- Beauty shop
- Terrace