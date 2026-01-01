Catalog
Elire by Qube

88/1, Al Mustaqbal Street, Zaabeel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
QUBE Development
Total area
from 60 m² to 501 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Starting price
from 782 157 $from 12 030 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.3 m
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment, Duplex
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
60 – 90
782 157 – 1 198 778
12 854 – 13 194
2 bedrooms
134 – 144
1 652 123 – 2 014 748
12 298 – 13 982
3 bedrooms
226 – 243
3 050 081 – 3 237 816
13 292 – 13 483
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Exquisite residential complex in the heart of Dubai in Business Bay. The architecture of Elire is inspired by the traditional Bargil wind towers, which give the building a distinctive character and set it apart from the surrounding glass skyscrapers. Key features - The apartments are fully furnished, equipped with built-in appliances and an original design by the architectural firm Arnaud Behzadi. - The decoration is made with natural materials: granite floors, quartzite countertops and solid walnut elements. - The complex is managed by the premium hospitality brand LUX*, which is part of The Lux Collection. - Residents have access to: gym, yoga space, children's playground, separate pools for adults and children, barbecue terrace, lounge areas, walking paths, sauna, spa center, etc. Location advantages The project is located in a central area with excellent transport accessibility — in a few minutes you can get to the bus stop, Business Bay metro station and exit onto the major highway Sheikh Zayed Road. It takes 5 minutes to get to the popular Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, and Palm Jumeirah in 15 minutes. Dubai International Airport is also a 15-minute drive away.

Location

View on map
88/1, Al Mustaqbal Street, Zaabeel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Business Bay

Dubai
Business Bay is one of the key commercial and business centers of Dubai. The neighborhood is located near the city's main attractions, which can be reached on foot or quickly reached by car. The community is suitable for families with children and young couples as well as for business travelers.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport300 m
School650 m
Shop600 m
Medical center450 m
Metro station1 km
Airport17 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Lobby
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Beauty shop
  • Terrace
