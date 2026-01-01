Eleve by Deyaar

Description

Sophisticated residential complex in the coastal neighborhood of Jebel Ali. The minimalist design of the ÉLEVÉ apartment complex, the abundance of daylight and tactile natural materials create an atmosphere of refined simplicity and tranquility. It harmonizes modern elegance and comfort, offering an unrivaled lifestyle. Key features - The apartments are presented finished in a natural color palette with wood accents. Panoramic windows blur the boundaries between indoors and outdoors, offering stunning views of Jebel Ali Port. - Residents have access to a fully equipped gym, yoga area, adult and children's pools, game room, Jacuzzi, sauna, recreational facilities, BBQ terrace, outdoor cinema, grocery store, café and more. Location advantages The project is located in close proximity to Sheikh Zayed Road. The Expo City Dubai World Expo, Dubai Parks & Resorts Theme Park and Jebel Ali Shooting Club are within a 15-minute drive. Jebel Ali Gardens Park is a 10-minute drive, while JA The Resort Golf Course is 18 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is a 25-minute drive away.