Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogEleve by Deyaar

Eleve by Deyaar

The Galleries 4, Jabal Ali Industrial Second, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Exteriors
  1. Exteriors
Item 1 of 6
1 / 6
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Developer
Deyaar Development Company
Total area
from 99 m² to 273 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 2 to 3
Starting price
from 408 522 $from 3 053 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
48%
Upon Handover
12%
Post Handover
30%
Post Handover Installment Period
30 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 7
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2027
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
2 bedrooms
99 – 122
408 522 – 477 330
3 898 – 4 102
3 bedrooms
151 – 273
610 480 – 835 533
3 053 – 4 024
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Sophisticated residential complex in the coastal neighborhood of Jebel Ali. The minimalist design of the ÉLEVÉ apartment complex, the abundance of daylight and tactile natural materials create an atmosphere of refined simplicity and tranquility. It harmonizes modern elegance and comfort, offering an unrivaled lifestyle. Key features - The apartments are presented finished in a natural color palette with wood accents. Panoramic windows blur the boundaries between indoors and outdoors, offering stunning views of Jebel Ali Port. - Residents have access to a fully equipped gym, yoga area, adult and children's pools, game room, Jacuzzi, sauna, recreational facilities, BBQ terrace, outdoor cinema, grocery store, café and more. Location advantages The project is located in close proximity to Sheikh Zayed Road. The Expo City Dubai World Expo, Dubai Parks & Resorts Theme Park and Jebel Ali Shooting Club are within a 15-minute drive. Jebel Ali Gardens Park is a 10-minute drive, while JA The Resort Golf Course is 18 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is a 25-minute drive away.

Location

View on map
The Galleries 4, Jabal Ali Industrial Second, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Jebel Ali

Dubai
Jebel Ali is an industrial district in the southwestern part of Dubai and the largest port in the Middle East. It has all the necessary residential infrastructure and a developed transportation network. The community is suitable for professionals, young professionals, investors, expats.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport170 m
School650 m
Shop300 m
Medical center500 m
Metro station350 m
Airport24 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe
Catalog