ELAR1S Axis by Object1

Maya 5 Residence, District JVT 1, Al Barsha South 5, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Building
Building
Developer
Object One Real Estate Development
Total area
from 39 m² to 147 m²
Number of bedrooms
1
Starting price
from 225 131 $from 4 164 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
60%
Upon Handover
5%
Post Handover
25%
Post Handover Installment Period
9 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors24
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
39 – 88
225 131 – 420 796
4 753 – 5 742
1 bedroom
59 – 147
312 271 – 615 427
4 164 – 5 277
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Symphony of architectural art in the heart of Dubai. ELAR1S Axis complex is located in the prestigious family district of Jumeirah Village Triangle. This project is ideal for those who value quality of life and comfort in a dynamic urban environment. Key Features — Semi-furnished apartments with a smart home system that allows you to control lighting, music, and temperature. Electronic locks ensure a high level of security. — Kitchens are equipped with built-in appliances from the Italian brand Bertazzoni, porcelain stone countertops, and household appliances. — Developed infrastructure includes a swimming pool, gym with Life Fitness equipment, outdoor crossfit areas, barbecue zone, jogging track, prayer rooms, and terrace. Location Advantages The club house is located in the environmentally friendly community of Jumeirah Village Triangle, known for its abundance of parks and schools. Proximity to major transport arteries offers convenient access to key locations of the city. The road to Dubai Miracle Garden, City Centre Meaisem mall, Mall of the Emirates, Circle Mall, and Dubai Hills Mall will take 10-15 minutes. The trip to The Walk JBR, Palm Jumeirah, Motiongate Theme Park, and Legoland Dubai will take 20-25 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport is 25 minutes away by transport.

Location

View on map
Maya 5 Residence, District JVT 1, Al Barsha South 5, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

School1 km
Shop1 km
Medical center3 km
Airport27 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Terrace

Developer

Object One Real Estate Development

Object One Real Estate Development

A multidisciplinary development company, part of the international structure TSZ Group, successfully realizing projects in Spain and the UAE. Decades of experience in development, construction, financing and operation allows the team to create not just buildings, but new urban landmarks that change the image of the city and the lifestyle of its residents.
More details

