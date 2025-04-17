ELAR1S Axis by Object1

Description

Symphony of architectural art in the heart of Dubai. ELAR1S Axis complex is located in the prestigious family district of Jumeirah Village Triangle. This project is ideal for those who value quality of life and comfort in a dynamic urban environment. Key Features — Semi-furnished apartments with a smart home system that allows you to control lighting, music, and temperature. Electronic locks ensure a high level of security. — Kitchens are equipped with built-in appliances from the Italian brand Bertazzoni, porcelain stone countertops, and household appliances. — Developed infrastructure includes a swimming pool, gym with Life Fitness equipment, outdoor crossfit areas, barbecue zone, jogging track, prayer rooms, and terrace. Location Advantages The club house is located in the environmentally friendly community of Jumeirah Village Triangle, known for its abundance of parks and schools. Proximity to major transport arteries offers convenient access to key locations of the city. The road to Dubai Miracle Garden, City Centre Meaisem mall, Mall of the Emirates, Circle Mall, and Dubai Hills Mall will take 10-15 minutes. The trip to The Walk JBR, Palm Jumeirah, Motiongate Theme Park, and Legoland Dubai will take 20-25 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport is 25 minutes away by transport.