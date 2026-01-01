Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogEdgewater Residences 1&2 by MGS

Edgewater Residences 1&2 by MGS

Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Exteriors
  1. Exteriors
Item 1 of 10
1 / 10
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Developer
MGS Development
Total area
from 59 m² to 353 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 593 257 $from 4 563 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
5%
Before Completion
35%
Upon Handover
16$
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    5%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2026
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings3
Number of floors15
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
59 – 230
593 257 – 1 271 342
5 516 – 9 900
2 bedrooms
100 – 243
770 017 – 1 799 234
4 606 – 8 133
3 bedrooms
142 – 353
989 528 – 2 079 593
4 563 – 7 487
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Luxury and comfort amidst nature and modernity Edgewater Residences 2 offers the perfect balance: stunning Gulf views, convenient beach access and exceptional comfort. The contemporary nautically inspired design emphasizes elegance and style. Key Features — The design reflects the nautical aesthetic: light wood, flowing lines and natural hues create a sense of harmony. The interiors are in light colors: beige, sand and olive, using natural materials such as wood and marble. — High-quality finishes using premium materials. Kitchens are equipped with Bosch appliances, and Grohe sanitary fixtures complement the sophisticated style of the bathrooms. — A swimming pool, gym, playground, recreation areas and terraces are available to residents for maximum convenience and relaxation. Location Advantages Dubai Islands Beach is within walking distance, and major attractions such as Burj Khalifa and Dubai Marina can be reached in 20-25 minutes. Dubai Airport is a 10-minute drive away.

Location

View on map
Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubai Islands

Dubai
Dubai Islands is an archipelago of five man-made islands in the Persian Gulf. The community is known for its white-sand beaches. The lifestyle here will suit entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea300 m
Shop3 km
Airport16 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Terrace
  • Waterside
Catalog