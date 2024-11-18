Catalog
Eden House Za’abeel by H&H Development

Eden House, Al Satwa, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
Developer
H&H Development
Total area
from 110 m² to 331 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 1 319 967 $from 11 394 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
On Signing SPA
10%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.3 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors50
Water supplyYes
Building height235 m
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
110 – 111
1 319 967 – 1 742 326
11 910 – 15 681
2 bedrooms
155 – 229
1 912 255 – 2 946 203
12 289 – 12 839
3 bedrooms
259 – 331
2 961 686 – 4 749 336
11 394 – 14 336
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

The poetry of beauty in the heart of the metropolis. Eden House Za'abeel — a premium residential complex with textured concrete facades and cascading greenery. This club house is designed for connoisseurs of contemporary architecture who seek balance between urban dynamism and privacy in Dubai's prestigious location. Key Features — The architectural concept by DXB Lab harmoniously blends urban forms with natural elements. Apartment interiors were designed by Parisian master Tristan Auer. — Interiors feature oak parquet flooring, ivory-colored wall finishes by Armourcoat, built-in Smeg appliances, natural stone countertops with Sahara Blanc marble, and Toto/Axor sanitaryware. — World-class amenities: fitness center, yoga studio, spa with sauna and steam room, swimming pools, multi-level gardens, private lounge, children's play area, cafes and restaurants, coworking spaces, and open terraces with panoramic views of Burj Khalifa. — Services include 24/7 security with CCTV, Eden House management team, valet parking, and vacant unit maintenance program. Also available: personal butler, chauffeur, cleaning, dry cleaning, and childcare services. Location Advantages The project is located in the DIFC business community. Direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road ensures quick connectivity to key city points. Travel time to DIFC takes 2 minutes, Gate Village and Gate Avenue are 5 minutes away, Museum of the Future — 7 minutes. The journey to Downtown Dubai and Dubai Mall takes 8-10 minutes, Emirates Towers — 12 minutes, Dubai Marina — 25 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 15 minutes away by transport.

Location

View on map
Eden House, Al Satwa, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport650 m
Sea3 km
School2 km
Shop1 km
Medical center800 m
Airport10 km

Amenities

For children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Conference room
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe

News

