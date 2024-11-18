Catalog
Dubai Harbour Residences by H&H

Developer
H&H Development
Total area
from 189 m² to 267 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 2 to 3
Starting price
from 1 951 985 $from 9 827 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2027
Interior finishesDecorated
Ceiling height3.1 m
Number of buildings3
Water supplyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
2 bedrooms
189 – 267
1 951 985 – 3 769 754
10 315 – 14 114
3 bedrooms
249 – 254
2 449 438 – 2 643 421
9 827 – 10 385
Brochure

Description

Elegant residential complex by Nikken Sekkei architecture firm on the shores of the Persian Gulf. Dubai Harbour Residence offers an exclusive lifestyle in the heart of the Dubai Harbour district. Modern forms and spacious terraces create the feeling of hovering over the water, providing a unique coastal lifestyle. Key features - Apartments are finished in deep blue and snow-white tones. Panoramic windows, high ceilings and balconies in all units. - Residential complex has the following facilities: infinity pool, separate children's pool, gym, yoga space, children's playground, wellness center, sauna, beauty salon, private beach. - All residents have access to a private beach and a cafe on site. Community infrastructure Dubai Harbour is the largest harbor between the famous islands of Bluewaters and Palm Jumeirah. It is dominated by a modern cruise terminal with an area of 120,000 sq.m. Within 10-15 minutes you can reach schools Jumeirah International Nurseries, Redwood Montessori Nursery, School of Arts and Science, medical clinics King's Marina Medical Center, Dubai Marina Clinics, Medcare Medical Center and shopping centers Nakheel Mall, Trident Grand Mall, Park Central LLC. Location advantages The new Dubai Harbor Bridge provides access to the main highway of the emirate, Sheikh Zayed Road. The road to the main attractions - Jumeirah Mosque, Museum of the Future, Dubai Frame, Burj Khalifa - will take 25 minutes. Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport are a 30-minute drive away.

Location

View on map
Area Dubai Marina

Dubai
One of Dubai's most prestigious neighborhoods on the coast. Famous for its skyscrapers and stunning views of the picturesque water canals. It has access to the beach and a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. The lifestyle here is ideal for families with children, expats, investors, entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
School2 km
Shop1 km
Medical center900 m
Airport31 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Beauty shop
  • Terrace
  • Waterside

