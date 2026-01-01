Catalog
Dream Life by Nova Power

Dubai Islands, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Building
Building
Developer
Stamn Real Estate Development
Total area
from 74 m² to 106 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 449 285 $from 5 428 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
On Signing SPA
10%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Plot area3936 m²
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors10
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
Unit typesApartment

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
74
449 285
6 000
2 bedrooms
106
577 263
5 428
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

The residential complex Dream Life is located in the promising Deira district, within the Dubai Islands archipelago. The project creates a calm and well-balanced environment for everyday living by the sea. Key Features – The apartments feature modern finishes, panoramic windows, balconies, a built-in kitchen, and full furnishing. – Residents have access to a 24-hour concierge service, property services, food delivery, online service booking, a mobile app for service management, as well as a shuttle service to Old Town Deira. – The building’s infrastructure includes a children’s playground, a swimming pool, and safe areas designed for comfortable family living. Location Advantages Schools, medical centers, and Deira metro stations are located within a 10–15 minute radius, providing convenient access to Dubai’s key infrastructure. Dubai Islands Mall and Dubai Islands Marina are reachable within 1–2 minutes, while the beach is approximately 5–6 minutes away. Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa can be reached in around 25 minutes, and Dubai International Airport (DXB) is approximately 15–20 minutes’ drive away.

Location

View on map
Dubai Islands, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubai Islands

Dubai
Dubai Islands is an archipelago of five man-made islands in the Persian Gulf. The community is known for its white-sand beaches. The lifestyle here will suit entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea500 m
School5 km
Shop300 m
Medical center6 km
Airport10 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Golf Simulator
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Jacuzzi
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Terrace
