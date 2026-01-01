Dream Life by Nova Power

Description

The residential complex Dream Life is located in the promising Deira district, within the Dubai Islands archipelago. The project creates a calm and well-balanced environment for everyday living by the sea. Key Features – The apartments feature modern finishes, panoramic windows, balconies, a built-in kitchen, and full furnishing. – Residents have access to a 24-hour concierge service, property services, food delivery, online service booking, a mobile app for service management, as well as a shuttle service to Old Town Deira. – The building’s infrastructure includes a children’s playground, a swimming pool, and safe areas designed for comfortable family living. Location Advantages Schools, medical centers, and Deira metro stations are located within a 10–15 minute radius, providing convenient access to Dubai’s key infrastructure. Dubai Islands Mall and Dubai Islands Marina are reachable within 1–2 minutes, while the beach is approximately 5–6 minutes away. Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa can be reached in around 25 minutes, and Dubai International Airport (DXB) is approximately 15–20 minutes’ drive away.