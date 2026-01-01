Catalog
Coventry Living

Royal JVC Building, District JVC 10, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
GFS Developments
Total area
from 69 m² to 317 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 326 067 $from 3 366 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
5%
On Signing SPA
15%
Before Completion
24%
Upon Handover
20%
Post Handover
36%
Post Handover Installment Period
36 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2027
Plot area1701 m²
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors27
Water supplyYes
Building height135 m
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
69 – 79
326 067 – 389 026
4 724 – 4 915
2 bedrooms
158 – 173
602 757 – 610 843
3 527 – 3 792
3 bedrooms
317
1 070 035
3 366
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Coventry Living, a high-rise residential complex in the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), puts the focus on functionality and everyday comfort. The project offers a variety of housing formats – from cozy studios to five-bedroom duplexes. Key Features – Bright, spacious apartments with modern layouts, floor-to-ceiling windows, and balconies. – The grounds feature an infinity pool and a separate children's pool. – For leisure and recreation, there is a lounge with a fireplace, a children's playground, a mini-golf course, and water features. – Residents have access to a well-equipped fitness center, open-air areas for yoga and relaxation, as well as private pergolas and BBQ spaces. Location Advantages The location offers convenient access to Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. It is just a 10-minute drive to Ski Dubai and Emirates Hills, and 18 minutes to King’s College Hospital. Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, and the Museum of the Future can be reached in 25-30 minutes. Dubai International Airport (DXB) is only a 25-minute drive away.

Location

View on map
Royal JVC Building, District JVC 10, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Dubai
Quiet, family-oriented gated community with green parks and water canals. The neighborhood is located in the center of the city near the main attractions. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. Here will be comfortable for families with children and everyone who prefers a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

School1 km
Shop600 m
Medical center1 km
Airport32 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Separate swimming pool
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Golf course
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Open balcony
  • Terrace
