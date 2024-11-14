Catalog
Citrine Residences by Eagle Hills

Azure Beach Residence, Al Khan, Al Khalidiah, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Item 1 of 7
1 / 7
Developer
Eagle Hills
Total area
from 137 m² to 147 m²
Number of bedrooms
3
Starting price
from 727 267 $from 5 225 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
20%
Upon Handover
70%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors11
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
3 bedrooms
137 – 147
727 267 – 773 284
5 225 – 5 272
Brochure

Description

A premium residential development in the heart of Sharjah on Maryam Island. Citrine Residences is the epitome of modern architectural splendor in close proximity to the Gulf waterfront. Direct access to 900 meters of waterfront, where a variety of restaurants, stores and premium entertainment can be found. Key Features — A fresh take on design: light sand tones, rounded elements, woven carpets and natural installations make the interiors and exteriors of the clubhouse truly minimalist and elevated. — All apartments have private balconies, dedicated parking spaces and panoramic windows offering magnificent views of Sharjah. — There are 4,000 square meters of landscaped parks, playgrounds, basketball courts, walking and jogging paths, swimming pools and a fully equipped gym. Infrastructure of the community Maryam Island community is a rapidly developing community with a luxurious waterfront, white-sand beaches, promenade and a variety of services. The community is within walking distance of all necessary social infrastructure such as Gate 3 Victoria International, Al Durrah International, Oriana Hospital, Al Arab Mall, Ansar Mall and the Expo Centre Sharjah entertainment pavilion. Location Features The community has access to Al Wahda Rd (Toll Rd) and Al Taawun St, providing quick access to key locations in the Emirate. Al Nahda Park Sharjah is 10 minutes away, Beach Mamzar Pavilion is ️ 11 minutes away and City Centre Sharjah Shopping Center is 12 minutes away. The Downtown Dubai community is a 25-minute drive away. Dubai International Airport is about 13 minutes' drive away.

Location

View on map
Azure Beach Residence, Al Khan, Al Khalidiah, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea350 m
School300 m
Shop4 km
Airport10 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Waterside

Developer

Eagle Hills

Eagle Hills

An iconic international company with 30 years of experience in the real estate market. Some of its most notable achievements include: - Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world with 205 floors. - Downtown Dubai with more than 1 800 retail stores, 35 000 homes and a population of 90 000. - Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai is the most visited destination with over 100 million visitors a year worldwide.
More details

News

  1. Construction of a passenger station in Sharjah: what makes it attractive to investors
    Construction of a passenger station in Sharjah: what makes it attractive to investors14.11.2024
