Citrine Residences by Eagle Hills

Description

A premium residential development in the heart of Sharjah on Maryam Island. Citrine Residences is the epitome of modern architectural splendor in close proximity to the Gulf waterfront. Direct access to 900 meters of waterfront, where a variety of restaurants, stores and premium entertainment can be found. Key Features — A fresh take on design: light sand tones, rounded elements, woven carpets and natural installations make the interiors and exteriors of the clubhouse truly minimalist and elevated. — All apartments have private balconies, dedicated parking spaces and panoramic windows offering magnificent views of Sharjah. — There are 4,000 square meters of landscaped parks, playgrounds, basketball courts, walking and jogging paths, swimming pools and a fully equipped gym. Infrastructure of the community Maryam Island community is a rapidly developing community with a luxurious waterfront, white-sand beaches, promenade and a variety of services. The community is within walking distance of all necessary social infrastructure such as Gate 3 Victoria International, Al Durrah International, Oriana Hospital, Al Arab Mall, Ansar Mall and the Expo Centre Sharjah entertainment pavilion. Location Features The community has access to Al Wahda Rd (Toll Rd) and Al Taawun St, providing quick access to key locations in the Emirate. Al Nahda Park Sharjah is 10 minutes away, Beach Mamzar Pavilion is ️ 11 minutes away and City Centre Sharjah Shopping Center is 12 minutes away. The Downtown Dubai community is a 25-minute drive away. Dubai International Airport is about 13 minutes' drive away.