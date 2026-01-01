Catalog
Cello Apartments

19/14, 2 Street, District JVC 11, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 3
1 / 3
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Taraf Properties
Total area
from 68 m² to 163 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 309 353 $from 4 231 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2026
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
68 – 82
309 353 – 356 814
4 324 – 4 543
2 bedrooms
123
533 506 – 546 086
4 315 – 4 417
3 bedrooms
163
689 898 – 695 616
4 231 – 4 267
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

An oasis of tranquility in a prestigious family community. Cello by Tarafa Development is a boutique residential project in Jumeirah Village Circle for those who value developed infrastructure and quick access to Dubai’s key destinations. Two towers offer layouts ranging from studios to four-bedroom penthouses with open-plan designs and refined interiors. Key Features — The interiors are designed in a contemporary minimalist style: a light neutral palette of milky beige and creamy tones, large-format porcelain tiles on the floors, white matte stone on kitchen countertops and backsplashes, and natural wood on cabinet facades. Linear pendant lighting and metal window frame profiles create a graphic yet restrained accent within the overall atmosphere. — Residences, except for studios, feature dining areas, separate laundry rooms, and walk-in closets. Penthouses also include a room for personal staff. Balconies can be additionally equipped in all apartment types. — On-site amenities include swimming pools, a gym, yoga space, reading room, outdoor cinema, barbecue area, and a children’s playground. Location Advantages The project is located in the well-developed Jumeirah Village Circle community with direct access to Al Khail Road. Dubai Hills Mall, Palm Jumeirah, Ain Dubai, Dubai Marina, The Springs Souk, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai Butterfly Garden, the Golf Course, and Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club are within 10–20 minutes. Jumeirah Beach, Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, Burj Khalifa, The Dubai Mall, Waterfront Market, and Dubai Safari Park can be reached within 25–30 minutes. Dubai International Airport is a 35-minute drive.

Location

View on map
19/14, 2 Street, District JVC 11, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Dubai
Quiet, family-oriented gated community with green parks and water canals. The neighborhood is located in the center of the city near the main attractions. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. Here will be comfortable for families with children and everyone who prefers a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport600 m
School650 m
Shop250 m
Medical center1 km
Airport30 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Recreation area
