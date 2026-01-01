Cello Apartments

Description

An oasis of tranquility in a prestigious family community. Cello by Tarafa Development is a boutique residential project in Jumeirah Village Circle for those who value developed infrastructure and quick access to Dubai’s key destinations. Two towers offer layouts ranging from studios to four-bedroom penthouses with open-plan designs and refined interiors. Key Features — The interiors are designed in a contemporary minimalist style: a light neutral palette of milky beige and creamy tones, large-format porcelain tiles on the floors, white matte stone on kitchen countertops and backsplashes, and natural wood on cabinet facades. Linear pendant lighting and metal window frame profiles create a graphic yet restrained accent within the overall atmosphere. — Residences, except for studios, feature dining areas, separate laundry rooms, and walk-in closets. Penthouses also include a room for personal staff. Balconies can be additionally equipped in all apartment types. — On-site amenities include swimming pools, a gym, yoga space, reading room, outdoor cinema, barbecue area, and a children’s playground. Location Advantages The project is located in the well-developed Jumeirah Village Circle community with direct access to Al Khail Road. Dubai Hills Mall, Palm Jumeirah, Ain Dubai, Dubai Marina, The Springs Souk, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai Butterfly Garden, the Golf Course, and Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club are within 10–20 minutes. Jumeirah Beach, Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, Burj Khalifa, The Dubai Mall, Waterfront Market, and Dubai Safari Park can be reached within 25–30 minutes. Dubai International Airport is a 35-minute drive.