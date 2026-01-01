Celestara Residences by FAM

Description

Harmony of desert dunes and sunlight. Celestara Residences is a residential tower in the heart of JVC, where smooth facade lines and thoughtful architecture create an atmosphere of comfort. The project offers studios as well as 1- and 2-bedroom apartments for those seeking a balance between the city’s dynamism and the tranquility of nature. Key Features — Interiors are designed in a warm palette of beige, chocolate, and ochre tones, using marble, glass, and natural wood. All units are fully equipped with kitchen appliances. — Residents have access to a gym, yoga area, swimming pools, and a children’s playground. — The complex provides modern video surveillance, security, a covered five-level parking area, and a central air-conditioning system. Location Advantages The clubhouse is located in the vibrant family district of Jumeirah Village Circle, with convenient access to Al Khail Road and Umm Suqeim Road. Khareefan Park and Circle Mall are only 3–4 minutes away. The drive to Dubai Autodrome and Miracle Garden takes 10–15 minutes, and to Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Expo City, Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai Mall — 20–25 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 28 minutes away.