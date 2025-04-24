Catalog
Cedar at Creek Beach

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Ras Alkhor, Community Al Kheeran First, The Canal District
Developer
Emaar Properties
Total area
from 157 m² to 157 m²
Number of bedrooms
3
Starting price
from 1 186 899 $from 7 555 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
70%
Upon Handover
20%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2026
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings2
Number of floors7
Water supplyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
3 bedrooms
157
1 186 899 – 1 196 157
7 555 – 7 612

Description

Modern project is located in the heart of Dubai Creek Harbour with access to Creek Beach promenade. Wake up to views of the blue sky, picturesque landscapes, and the landscaped park. The complex offers 272 apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. Spacious balconies and terraces are filled with natural light. All units feature ergonomic spaces and panoramic windows. Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle, including urban squares, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a BBQ area, spaces for business meetings and work, lush lawns, and a children's playground. Nadd Al Hammar Health Center, Dubai Festival City Mall, Geant Express supermarket, Caffe Divino Dubai Creek Harbour, Aqaya Dubai, Maple Bear Nursery Creek Harbour, and Universal American School can be reached in 5-10 minutes. Surrounded by nature Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary can be reached in 7 minutes. There are many attractions around the island, including the Creek Marina yacht dock, island park, and several waterfronts. Functional layouts The apartment layouts include wardrobes, living rooms, dining rooms, and laundry rooms. Apartments with 3 bedrooms feature an additional room for domestic staff with a bathroom. Built-in wardrobes are installed. Reliable developer Emaar Properties is a company that has been engaged in complex development since 1997. The developer is present in key global markets not only in the UAE but also in Saudi Arabia, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Morocco, India, Pakistan, Turkey, Canada and the USA.

Location

View on map
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Ras Alkhor, Community Al Kheeran First, The Canal District

Area Dubai Creek Harbour

Dubai
The innovative and developing neighborhood is a mixed development. Dubai Creek Harbour is saturated with high-rise residential complexes, business buildings, cozy villas with gardens and views of the bay or golf course. The main philosophy of the community is to be environmentally friendly with the help of modern technology.
More details

Transport accessibility

School6 km
Shop2 km
Medical center4 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Conference room
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade

Developer

Emaar Properties

Emaar Properties

The developer is among the most renowned and valuable real estate development companies in the world. The developer, with its extensive competencies in real estate, retail and shopping centers, hospitality and leisure, is shaping a new way of life through its commitment to design excellence, quality construction and on-time delivery.
More details

