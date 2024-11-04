Catalog
Cape Hayat

Ras al-Khaimah City, United Arab Emirates
Interiors
  1. Interiors
Interiors
Developer
RAK Properties
Total area
from 625 m² to 625 m²
Number of bedrooms
4
Starting price
from 3 267 528 $from 5 222 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
60%
Tax on signing SPA
2%
  1. On Booking
    10%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2026
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors19
Water supplyYes
Unit typesPenthouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
4 bedrooms
625
3 267 528
5 222

Description

Premium residential complex in the developing area of Mina Al Arab in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, located on the shores of the Persian Gulf. A beautiful green location suitable for both family living and beach relaxation. The complex consists of 4 towers and comprises 668 units: studios, 1-2 bedroom apartments, and 4-bedroom penthouses. The units offer views of the ocean, lagoon, and mangrove groves. The finishing is done in calm, light tones. Within the complex, you can find a swimming pool, a gym, walking and leisure areas, a children's playground, a jogging track, sports courts, restaurants, and shops. Within 5-10 minutes from the location, you'll find supermarkets like Choithrams, Bloom, and Green Harvest, schools like RAK Academy British School and RAK Modern Private School, and medical centers such as The American Medical Center, Cosmo Health Medical Center, and Al Jazeera Medical Clinic. Reliable Developer RAK Properties was founded in 2005 and has since constructed dozens of residential and commercial buildings. The developer's primary focus is in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, but they also have properties in other emirates, such as Dubai. Over the years, RAK Properties has received numerous awards and recognition for its contributions to real estate and tourism development in the UAE.

Location

Ras al-Khaimah City, United Arab Emirates

Area Mina Al Arab

Ras Al Khaimah
Mina Al Arab is a large resort area consisting of two man-made islands and part of the mainland. The community will suit investors, expats, young couples with children.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
School6 km
Shop750 m
Medical center1 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Tennis court
  • Volleyball court
Territory
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Waterside

Developer

RAK Properties

RAK Properties

The company was established in 2005. With landmark projects such as Quattro Del Mar, Cape Hayat and Porto Playa, it has established itself as one of the leading real estate developers in the Emirates.
More details

