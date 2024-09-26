Bluebell Residence by GJ

Description

A modern residential complex in the heart of Ajman. The design of Bluebell Residence is inspired by the bluebell flower, which symbolizes a connection to nature, while the interiors feature contemporary materials and are designed for a high level of comfort. Key features - Apartments are delivered fully finished in neutral tones and equipped with air conditioning. Thanks to large floor-to-ceiling windows and balconies, the home will always be filled with natural light. - Each residence comes with an assigned parking space. - For residents’ safety, the complex is under 24-hour security and video surveillance. - Residents have access to modern communal spaces and amenities designed for an active lifestyle, including a fully equipped fitness center with state-of-the-art exercise equipment. Location advantages The project offers direct access to Emirates Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. Al Hamediya Park is a 3-minute drive away, Ajman City Centre is 10 minutes away, Ajman Beach and the Al Zorah Natural Reserve are 15 minutes away, and Al Amina Hospital is 20 minutes away. Al Watan University is set to open near the complex in the near future. The drive to Sharjah International Airport takes 20 minutes, and to Dubai International Airport — approximately 26 minutes.