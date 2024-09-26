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HomeReal Estate CatalogBluebell Residence by GJ

Bluebell Residence by GJ

9/50, Al Helio 2 Street, Al Aamra, Eastern Sector, Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
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Building
Building
Developer
GJ Properties
Total area
from 108 m² to 206 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 166 976 $from 1 520 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
5%
On Signing SPA
5%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
50%
Post Handover Installment Period
84 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    5%
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* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2028
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
108 – 117
166 976 – 184 887
1 543 – 1 572
2 bedrooms
161 – 206
245 107 – 315 571
1 520 – 1 525
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

A modern residential complex in the heart of Ajman. The design of Bluebell Residence is inspired by the bluebell flower, which symbolizes a connection to nature, while the interiors feature contemporary materials and are designed for a high level of comfort. Key features - Apartments are delivered fully finished in neutral tones and equipped with air conditioning. Thanks to large floor-to-ceiling windows and balconies, the home will always be filled with natural light. - Each residence comes with an assigned parking space. - For residents’ safety, the complex is under 24-hour security and video surveillance. - Residents have access to modern communal spaces and amenities designed for an active lifestyle, including a fully equipped fitness center with state-of-the-art exercise equipment. Location advantages The project offers direct access to Emirates Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. Al Hamediya Park is a 3-minute drive away, Ajman City Centre is 10 minutes away, Ajman Beach and the Al Zorah Natural Reserve are 15 minutes away, and Al Amina Hospital is 20 minutes away. Al Watan University is set to open near the complex in the near future. The drive to Sharjah International Airport takes 20 minutes, and to Dubai International Airport — approximately 26 minutes.

Location

View on map
9/50, Al Helio 2 Street, Al Aamra, Eastern Sector, Ajman, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport700 m
School4 km
Shop10 m
Medical center2 km
Airport15 km

Amenities

Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Lobby

News

  1. Apartment in the UAE: how not to overpay? 5 factors that make up the price
    Apartment in the UAE: how not to overpay? 5 factors that make up the price24.02.2025
  2. Ajman 2030: all about the emirate's modernisation project
    Ajman 2030: all about the emirate's modernisation project26.09.2024
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